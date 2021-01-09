The health department has received several calls from residents wanting to know how they will know when we change vaccination phases. In response, the health department has implanted several methods to communicate with residents.
In order to receive updates from the local health department, Grayson County residents can utilize the following channels: subscribe to our email list, opt in to receive text messages, like or follow our social media accounts, listen to local radio stations, read local newspapers.
To receive email updates regarding the vaccination process in Grayson County, visit www.graysonhealthcenter.org/emailme, and enter your email address — and submit.
To be updated via text, text the word join to 1-833-682-7369 (standard messaging fees will apply depending on your mobile texting plan).
You can also find us on Facebook by searching for “Grayson County Health Department.” We update our Facebook account regularly.
In addition to the communication channels listed above, GCHD will also utilize local media outlets to inform community members when we advance from one vaccination phase to the next. Tune in to local radio — and utilize print outlets for updates.
Last but not least, you can always call our office at 270-259-3141 for vaccination updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.