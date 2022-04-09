Last fall, my wife and I attended a funeral service at a nondenominational “wanna-be-a-megachurch” in southern Indiana. The deceased was an ardent fisherman named Danny.
The preacher seemed quite decent and sincere. “So where is Danny now?” he asked during the eulogy. “I think Danny is fishing,” he answered. He gazed wistfully into the distance and repeated, “Yes, Danny is fishing.”
So according to the preacher, Danny was engaged in his favorite pastime, fishing, in the afterlife — in heaven.
As a fellow fisherman, I wasn’t quite sure how to take that. I love to fish, but 3 or 4 hours of fishing is usually plenty for one day. An eternity of fishing would be rather more like hell. Perhaps the preacher didn’t mean that Danny was actually fishing. Perhaps he was mostly trying to comfort Danny’s family and friends, to let us know that Danny was in a good and happy place. In other words, he was speaking metaphorically. The phrase “Gone Fishing” or “Gone Fishin” can be found on numerous headstones nationwide.
I was raised Catholic. I attended Catholic schools for 10 years. I attended church service (Mass), and a Religion class, each and every school day.
I learned there are four possibilities for Catholics in the afterlife: heaven, hell, purgatory, and limbo. Of course, heaven was the ideal destination — and the opposite of hell. Purgatory was just like hell, except it was temporary — where sinners’ sins were purged through suffering, so they could then enter heaven pure and unblemished. (Protestants are keen to point out that purgatory isn’t mentioned in the Bible, but is rather a Catholic invention. They believe that if you are “saved,” you go straight to heaven.) Limbo is a nondescript place between heaven and hell where dead unbaptized infants are consigned.
When I was a kid, I never got a clear understanding of heaven. According to Wikipedia:
“The Catholic Church teaches that ‘heaven is the ultimate end and fulfillment of the deepest human longings, the state of supreme, definitive happiness’. In heaven one experiences the beatific vision. [Oh, the beatific vision, of course.]
“Scripture speaks of it in images [metaphors]: life, light, peace, wedding feast, wine of the kingdom, the Father’s house, the New Jerusalem, paradise: ‘no eye has seen, nor ear heard, nor the heart of man conceived, what God has prepared for those who love him’.”
Revelation 21:21 states: “The twelve gates were twelve pearls: each individual gate was of one pearl. And the street of the city was pure gold, like transparent glass.” Hence we get the images of pearly gates and streets of gold.
Other scriptures speak of God on his throne. And of course, there are angels in heavens — and harps? If so, that’s a far different picture of heaven than someone who has “gone fishing.”
The Mormons (Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints) have a complex set of beliefs regarding the hereafter. According to pursuegod.org: “Mormons believe that God and his wife had many children. God decided his children should go through a physical existence on the earth as a test. During this time they would have no memory of their spiritual pre-existence.
“After death, everyone will pass through the spirit world. Faithful Mormons will enter into a paradise while awaiting the final judgment, while everyone else will suffer in ‘spirit prison’ during that time. There they will have an opportunity to accept the gospel.
“After judgment, most people will go to one of three levels of heaven. Only a small group called ‘sons of perdition’ will be sent to ‘outer darkness’ instead of some level of heaven.
“The lowest level of heaven, called the Telestial Kingdom, is generally for bad people who rejected Christ. The middle level, the Terrestrial Kingdom, is for generally good people who fell short of earning the highest heaven. Both of these kingdoms are far greater than earth, but people will still be overwhelmed with regret that they did not do better.
“Mormons who achieve perfect repentance and obedience on earth go to the Celestial Kingdom. This is the highest level of heaven, where God dwells. Only those who attain the highest level of the Celestial Kingdom, through a process called ‘exaltation,’ will spend eternity with their families. Here, they become gods themselves, ruling over and populating their own planets just like God did before them.”
Mormons can be “sealed for time and all eternity” to their spouses and families in a special temple ceremony. Frankly, I don’t know if spending eternity with one’s family would be heavenly or not. I’m sure a lot of people would say not — depending on their family.
About 31.2% of the world’s population identify as Christian. Islam comes in second with 24.1%. There are numerous denominations within Islam and, not unlike Christians, different denominations have different beliefs about the afterlife.
According to Muhammad’s Grave: Death Rites and the Making of Islamic Society, by Leor Halevi: “The Muslim vision of the Last Judgement, Satan, angels, Heaven and Hell and its set of moral and ethical doctrines are similar to those of Christianity and Judaism. Some Muslims believe 40 days before a person dies a leaf falls from a great tree beneath the throne of God and that leaf has the name of the person who is to die and an angel is summoned to begin making preparations for that person. At the moment of death that angel appears to the dying person and informs him that there is no escape. After death occurs, the soul is drawn from the body by four angels clothed in white and escorted to heaven.
“Muslims believe that death is a stage in which the spirit leaves the body and waits for the resurrection of the spirit on the Judgement Day. Some believe that upon death the soul is temporarily taken to heaven and is questioned about its worthiness by angels and informed immediately as to whether he will be allowed to go heaven or is condemned to death. At each of the seven levels of heaven the soul is approached by angels who welcome him if he has been faithful and scorn him if he has sinned. The soul is also taken on a quick tour of hell where it is shown the tortures that await it there.”
Hindus make up 15% of the world’s population, and Buddhists about 7.1%. Buddhism is derived from Hinduism, (like Christianity is derived from Judaism). Most Hindus and Buddhists believe in rebirth — sometimes called reincarnation or transmigration. In Buddhism, rebirth doesn’t always mean being reborn as another human being. One can be reborn in any of the six realms of existence, which include heaven realms, the animal realm, the ghost realm, and hell realms.
Eschatology is “the part of theology concerned with death, judgment, and the final destiny of the soul and of humankind.” I’m not an eschatologist, but I’ve wondered if there is life after death, and what it might be like. One thing is for certain: We’ll all find out eventually, won’t we?
Right now, I’m just waiting for life after Covid. We’re close, maybe — but I don’t think we’re quite there yet.
Mark Heinz lives at Nolin Lake. Visit his website at amazon.com/author/markheinzbooks.
