Isolation is when a person tests positive for the virus. They are required to isolate at home for a period of time to contain the spread of the virus.
Quarantine is when a person has been exposed to someone who has tested positive. They are quarantined at home for a period of time to ensure that they do not become positive and infect others.
An isolation/quarantine timeline is determined based on certain factors. This method, although functional, is not a perfect system. Furthermore, each case is different and certain considerations can cause variations. Not every isolation/quarantine experience will be the same. However, the outcome will assist in decreasing community spread, which is the ultimate goal.
The Grayson County Health Department follows measures implemented by the Kentucky Department for Public Health. These measures are set by the state of Kentucky; the local health department does not determine what the measures contain or require. GCHD simply enforces them as required by KDPH.
The Kentucky Department for Public Health has employed local contact tracers to help assist in issuing isolation/quarantine orders. These individuals refer to KDPH guidance when calculating isolation/quarantine timelines. In the past, KDPH guidance has changed. More recently, KDPH has redefined what workers are essential. Furthermore, KDPH continues to refer to CDC guidelines, which have changed.
All guidelines are fluid. The Grayson County Health Department works to implement new guidance as quickly as possible when we are made aware of such changes.
