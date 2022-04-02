Spring is officially here! The longer days and warmer weather have revived all sorts of plants and insects. Spring flowers bring plenty of nectar and pollen, both of which the bees need to thrive. Honey bees have two goals: to store enough honey for hard times and to create a new colony. When the bees divide themselves to make a new colony, it’s called a “swarm.”
Weeks ago, when it was still cold, the honey bee queens started laying eggs to build up the colony. It takes three weeks for a honey bee to grow from an egg to an adult that is mature enough to visit flowers. If the queen waited until warm weather to begin laying lots of eggs, the population wouldn’t be big enough when some of the best blooms are open. The colony gets crowded in late March or April and triggers the bees to start a swarm.
Swarms aren’t an instant decision. The colony can feel when the nest starts to get crowded and will begin to raise a new queen. It takes 16 days for a queen to develop from an egg to an adult. Shortly before the new queen emerges, the old queen and around half the workers leave the hive to find a new place to live. They leave in a swirling cloud of bees and settle in a cluster somewhere, like on a tree branch or bush. Scout bees fly out in search of a new place to set up the colony. Within hours or a couple of days, the bees all vote on a new home and move in.
If you find a swarm, keep your distance and remain calm. Honey bees in a swarm cluster are normally not defensive. Try to confirm that this is a honey bee swarm, instead of a group of other insects. A swarm will be a cluster ranging from the size of a softball to the size of a basketball. There will be some bees flying in the air, but the biggest clue is the large group of bees clinging together. If you see lots of bees visiting flowers, this is not a sign of a swarm. It just means that the bees really like those blooms!
If you believe you have found a swarm, contact a local beekeeper. If you don’t know how to find a local beekeeper, try social media or your county cooperative extension office. Exterminators also frequently get calls about bees and have a list of beekeepers they can contact. Exterminators won’t try to kill the bees and you shouldn’t either. It won’t take much effort to find someone who will love to give those bees a new home. The beekeeper may request a picture of the swarm and ask for details about where the swarm is located. Swarms that are in a dangerous location (like high in a tree) may not be worth the risk. Beekeepers should remove a swarm for free, so long as the bees haven’t already made themselves at home in a structure.
There isn’t a way to prevent swarms from coming onto your property. This would be like trying to prevent birds from flying overhead. There are things you can do to keep the swarms from becoming a big problem. Remember to “bee proof” your home and property. Fill holes in your home or outbuildings that are larger than one-eight of an inch in diameter. For large holes that need air flow, cover them with screen mesh. Once a colony has moved into a building, it may take weeks for a beekeeper to remove them.
