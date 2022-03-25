The days are winding down in this year’s session, and, with only six days left, there is no slowing down in Frankfort. Last week, the General Assembly met in the Historic Old State Capitol. It was a historic moment that day, not only did we pass the first bill in the Old Capitol since 1908, and pass two resolutions highlighting the importance of Kentucky’s history, but for the first time in Kentucky’s history, a woman, Kentucky State Representative Suzanne Miles, presided over the legislature.
We received a budget proposal from the Senate and are now headed to a budget conference committee to work on the differences between the House and the Senate version. I am hopeful that by the end of session, we will have passed a budget that will benefit every person across the state. The conference committee membership includes House and Senate leadership and chairs and vice chairs of both appropriations and revenue committees.
In addition to making history and working on the budget, we passed multiple pieces of legislation last week, and here are just a few examples:
Protecting Citizens from the Rise of Fentanyl: Dalton’s Law, HB 215, was passed last week and it addresses the rising amounts of Fentanyl coming into the Commonwealth. Rates of overdose deaths caused by fentanyl have dramatically increased in the last couple of years. This measure will enhance the penalty for importing or trafficking carfentanil, fentanyl, or fentanyl derivatives; they will be charged with a Class C felony. The defendant will not be eligible for pretrial diversion and they must serve at least 85% of their sentence. Also, in the bill if a person is found with more than 10 grams of fentanyl, they must also serve 85% of their sentence.
Helping Kids Get Their Driver’s License: Currently, 16 and 17 year olds cannot get their driver’s license or photo ID without parental consent. HB 197 addresses this issue and it would allow a 16- or 17-year-old homeless minor to receive a Kentucky driver’s license or photo ID without parental consent.
Strengthening Casey’s Law: Since it was enacted in 2005, Casey’s Law has helped more than 6,000 people with substance abuse disorders across the Commonwealth. HB 362 simply strengthens the law by adding in two provisions. It establishes that health care professionals performing examinations may be subject to subpoena for purposes of cross examination during a hearing concerning the court-ordered treatment. It also establishes that an order of treatment shall be issued upon finding a proof beyond a reasonable doubt.
More Access to Mental Health Care: HB 645 would establish a mobile crisis services fund through the Department for Health and Family Services to bring mobile mental health care units to underserved communities. CMHCs can apply for loans to create and operate mobile health care units that provide care for those who lack transportation, live in rural areas, reside in homeless shelters, or are otherwise mentally, physically, or economically disadvantaged.
Greater Oversight of the Executive Branch: The House passed HB 594 also known as The Kentucky Regulations from the Executive In Need of Scrutiny (REINS) Act. This measure provides for greater oversight into the use of the regulatory process by the executive branch. It also ensures the regulatory process is not used to make laws without the legislature.
Expedited Teaching Certification: This measure, HB 277, expedites certification for teaching any grade level in an eligible district. Teachers would work through a cooperative program approved by the Education Professional Standards Board. One requirement of the program is that a person must be in partnership with a college or university that results in a bachelor’s degree or certification within three years.
Public Assistance Reform: HB 7 also known as From Welfare to Work is the first step towards retooling Kentucky’s public assistance programs into true safety nets to help Kentuckians find a path to consistent employment. It is meant to emphasize and value the importance of work. The measure will ensure the eligibility of those who qualify for programs like SNAP and targets anyone who misuses these assistance programs. It also explores Options to Expand Access to Quality Child Care & Health Care
Expanding Access to Childcare: Last Friday, we passed HB 499, which would establish the Employee Child-Care Assistance Partnership. This partnership would encourage non-profit and for-profit employers to offer child care assistance as a benefit by matching employer contributions with state dollars. Not only will it address child-care, the measure is meant to encourage people to get into the workforce, and not have to worry about finding quality child-care.
Rural Broadband Access: HB 315 will address the many issues people are facing when getting access to reliable and affordable broadband. The measure would do four things to improve access to the internet. It would improve the function and operation of the Broadband Deployment fund, allocate $300 million to the fund for grants to incentivize broadband in our underserved communities and establish an Office of Broadband, which would help allocate the funds from the Federal Infrastructure Act. It also will relieve statutory restrictions from the Public Service Commission and it will incorporate provisions from HB 492 to establish a utility pole replacement fund.
Kami’s Law Heads to the Governor’s Desk: Legislation to increase the penalties of those convicted of child abuse passed the Senate last week and is now waiting for action by Governor Beshear. HB 263 would increase the penalties of the crime, if the child is under 12 years old to a Class B Felony, which would mean they would be subject to registration in the Kentucky Caregiver Misconduct and Kentucky Child Abuse registries. It would also require the abuser to serve out 85% of their time. The bill is named after Kami who was a victim of child abuse and her life has been forever changed because of it; her attack left her with permanent physical and cognitive disabilities. The legislation comes from Kiera Dunk, a 12-year-old from Oldham County, who is friends with Kami. She saw the need to change Kentucky’s current laws to hopefully prevent something like what happened to Kami from occurring again.
Thank you for taking the time to read my legislative update. I appreciate that our local media is willing to run these columns and, of course, hope you’ll let me know if you have any comments or questions. I can be reached during the week from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. (EST) through the toll-free message line at 1-800-372-7181. You can also contact me via e-mail at Samara.Heavrin@lrc.ky.gov. You can keep track of committee meetings and potential legislation through the Kentucky Legislature Home Page at legislature.ky.gov.
