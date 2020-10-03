Lowell Gene Carden passed away on Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020.
Gene was born at home on July 31, 1937 in Yeaman, Kentucky to Chester Carden and Hazel Foreman Carden. He was raised by his mother, Hazel, and stepfather, Russell Smith, in Polo, Illinois. He graduated from Polo High School in 1956. He attended Yeaman Elementary School for five years before going to Illinois.
Gene enjoyed stories about his working as a milk truck driver, police officer, and water company employee in Sterling, Rock Falls, and Polo, Illinois area. He later spent several decades as a well-respected sales representative for Monsanto and Delta Pine Land Company, where he sold cotton and soybeans to farmers in the southeast United States. He enjoyed fishing, traveling, and umpiring baseball and basketball games during his off time.
Gene is preceded in death by his stepfather, Russell; mother, Hazel; father, Chester; brother, Larry; and son, Michael. He is survived by his sons, Jeff, Steve (and wife Cindy), John (and wife Angel), and Marcus (and wife Claire); sister, Sherri Linker; grandchildren, Elizabeth, Jimmy, Matt, Emily, Mallory, Brielle, Jayce, Eli, Maura, and Finn; and many great-grandchildren.
A private service is planned for immediate family. At his request, Gene will be cremated and his ashes spread over his boyhood home in Yeaman in Blue Hole, Decker Creek, and his grandparents’ home place. A memorial service is planned by his family on Oct. 10.
