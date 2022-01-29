In 1960 when I was six, my burgeoning family moved from a tiny one-story house to a significantly larger one-and-a-half-story house in Jeffersonville, Indiana. Behind the house there was a multiacre lake called Brick House Pond. It was stocked with bass and bluegill.
Sadly, our enjoyment of the lake was brief. A real-estate developer wanted to build houses there. Bulldozers knocked down the surrounding trees and pushed them into a 20-foot tall pile. Backhoes dug ditches that drained water into storm drainage pipes at the far end of what used to be the lake.
The drainage project was less than successful. Brick House Pond became “the swamp.” Its average depth was maybe one foot. No fish, but there were multitudes of frogs, tadpoles, turtles, snakes, salamanders, fairy shrimp, and snails. Cattails and willows hosted a variety of birds, and the surrounding dry ground abounded with rabbits.
That swampy wetland existed for about 25 years. Then finally the swamp was drained and filled, and a dozen or so new houses were built there. Today there isn’t the slightest trace of what once was Brick House Pond, or “the swamp.”
All across America and in much of the world, similar scenarios played out a million times over as urban development engulfed entire cities and surrounding countryside. Habitat loss is just one of several factors creating what scientists are calling the Sixth Mass Extinction.
According to Wikipedia: “The Holocene extinction, otherwise referred to as the sixth mass extinction or Anthropocene extinction, is an ongoing extinction event...as a result of human activity. The included extinctions span numerous families of bacteria, fungi, plants and animals, including mammals, birds, reptiles, amphibians, fish and invertebrates.”
“In The Future of Life (2002), Edward Osborne Wilson of Harvard calculated that, if the current rate of human disruption of the biosphere continues, one-half of Earth’s higher lifeforms will be extinct by 2100. A 1998 poll conducted by the American Museum of Natural History found that 70% of biologists acknowledge an ongoing anthropogenic extinction event. At present, the rate of extinction of species is estimated at 100 to 1,000 times higher than the background extinction rate, the historically typical rate of extinction (in terms of the natural evolution of the planet); also, the current rate of extinction is 10 to 100 times higher than in any of the previous mass extinctions in the history of Earth...Theoretical ecologist Stuart Pimm stated that the extinction rate for plants is 100 times higher than normal.”
In a nutshell, plants and animals are becoming extinct at a rate 100 to 1,000 times higher than normal because of human activity.
Here in America, numerous species such as bison, elk, white-tailed deer, beaver, grizzly bear, wild turkey, river otter, bald eagle, and mountain lion were nearly wiped out by 1900. Thanks mainly to the efforts of state and federal wildlife agencies, most of these species have recovered (at least in some parts of the country. Sadly, some species, such as the passenger pigeon and ivory-billed woodpecker, are now entirely extinct).
Here in Kentucky, species such as elk, river otter, black bear, and peregrine falcon have been reintroduced and/or augmented within the past 30 years, resulting in viable resident populations.
Additionally, the Kentucky Department of Fish & Wildlife Resources (KDFWR) has created a state wildlife action plan that “summarizes the status of our state’s more vulnerable wildlife species and the condition of habitat on which they depend....
“Our strategy includes management of currently rare/endangered species, those that are in decline, and many that have received less attention in the past. Because recovery is more costly and difficult to achieve once a species is imperiled, our goal is to intervene before a species is in crisis....
“Kentucky’s current plan identifies 301 species in greatest conservation need, including freshwater mussels, fishes, crayfish, songbirds, reptiles, turtles, amphibians, and mammals.”
I applaud and support KDFWR’s many worthwhile efforts and their wildlife action plan. However, I respectfully suggest that they (and other wildlife agencies) rethink and revise their hunting and fishing rules and regulations.
I realize that the population of certain species like white-tailed deer have to be controlled, else crop damage would be unacceptable. Out-of-control deer populations will even invade urban and suburban areas and browse on valuable trees and shrubs. I get all that, no problem.
I don’t understand, however, why KDFWR allows certain species to be hunted, sometimes with virtually no regulations. House (English) sparrows and starlings, for example, may be hunted year-round with no bag limit. I don’t know anyone who hunts sparrows or starlings, but why is this even a thing? House sparrows and starlings are not native to this continent, but neither are nonindigenous American peoples.
Crows may be hunted during two open seasons. There is no daily or possession limit on crows. According to The Humane Society: “A crow family can eat 40,000 grubs, caterpillars, armyworms and other insects in one nesting season. That’s a lot of insects many gardeners and farmers consider pests. These good environmental citizens also transport and store seeds, thus contributing to forest renewal. And their habit of eating carrion makes them part of nature’s cleanup crew.”
Mourning doves are the most hunted bird in America. According to the US Fish and Wildlife Service, the US population of mourning doves is about 400 million, and about 6%, or 24 million, are killed by hunters each year. According to Field & Stream, the average hunter fires 5-7 shots for every dove killed. A typical 12-guage shotgun shell contains one ounce of lead. That’s 5-7 ounces of lead (or steel) shot for a dove breast that weighs about three ounces. That’s 7.5 million pounds of lead (or steel) shot fired at doves in the US every year.
Other small and harmless birds such as woodcock, snipe, rails, and gallinules are also killed mostly for sport, not for meat.
Animals listed as furbearers — raccoon, opossum, coyote, bobcat, river otter, muskrat, mink, beaver, red and gray fox, weasel, and striped skunk — can be hunted or trapped in certain seasons. Almost nobody wears fur these days. Who needs a skunk coat or a muskrat hat?
Groundhogs may be hunted year-round with no bag limit. According to Wikipedia: “Groundhogs play an important role maintaining healthy soil in woodland and plain areas. The groundhog is considered a crucial habitat engineer.”
In the past 50 years, we’ve had to rethink and revise our attitudes about women, gays, minorities, etc. We need to rethink and revise our attitudes about animals as well. Conservation efforts should be based on respect for the sanctity of all animal and plant life. Animals should be hunted only if there is a clear and irrefutable reason to hunt them — not for sport or for tradition.
“Humankind has not woven the web of life. We are but one thread within it. Whatever we do to the web, we do to ourselves. All things are bound together. All things connect.” — Chief Seattle.
Mark Heinz lives at Nolin Lake. Visit his website at amazon.com/author/markheinzbooks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.