It is a special day for us here in Grayson County and across America. A call to pray for our country has been heard, and we will stand united, lifting our leaders up in prayer.
For some 20 years we have held this event and will continue to meet the call to lift up our local leaders whom have been such a help to us. We have faced a terrible virus that has threatened the lives of our neighbors and friends and has taken so many lives across America. The death toll has reached an alarming number, but we will feel healing for our land and that comes from God.
We read in the Bible, II Chronicles 7: 14, “If my people who are called by my name will humble themselves and pray and seek my face, turn from their wicked ways, then will I hear from Heaven and I will forgive their sins and will heal their land.” We sing the song, “All Across the Country, the Country needs the Cross.” Indeed, we do!
We want to urge you to come to the Grayson County Court House off Wallace Avenue in Leitchfield on May 5, 2022 to join with us in prayer, as we gather together and seek God’s help and He has promised to respond to our call. The theme this year is “Exalt the Lord Who Has Established Us.” We read in Colossians 2: 6-7 of this promise that God wants to declare again to His people.
Our local County Judge, Kevin Henderson, has signed a proclamation declaring May 5th as National Day of Prayer in Grayson County. We are praying for local leaders as well as for state and country, seeking God’s help in our time of need. We will also be lifting up the terrible conflict in Ukraine, asking God to touch the hearts of those suffering from this terrible war and for those who have caused the conflict.
Please read, I John 4: 7-8 and hear our call to love one another for that is God’s call today. President Abraham Lincoln once said, “I have been driven many times upon my knees by the overwhelming conviction that I had nowhere else to go.”
This July, America will be 247 years old. We were conceived in the hearts and minds of our founding fathers with God as their guide, and we became God’s America. Psalms 33: 12 says, “Blessed is the nation whose God is the Lord and the people he hath chosen for his inheritance.”
America....I Like to Spell it Like This
A is for all who bow in prayer today
Yes, it’s for America, God showing us the way
M is for the many times God took us by the hand
Helped us through so many things & really blessed our land.
E is for every time God heard and answered prayer
Never a doubt that every time our God was always there.
R is for remembering our leaders of long ago
Bowed in prayer with humble care, God’s will to always know
I is for the importance for us to take a stand
We all must stand together & with God I know we can.
C is for our calling for America to let God be
A part of our great country He gave to you and me
A is for acknowledging God has us in His hand
And if we come repenting I know He’ll bless our land.
So here His invitation, we must not turn away
God help us stand united, for this we humbly pray.
