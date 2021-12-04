I was born in 1954, less than 10 years after the end of World War II and the deployment of atomic bombs at Hiroshima and Nagasaki in Japan. The bombings killed between 129,000 and 226,000 people, mostly civilians. (About half died instantly. Others died in the months and years that followed from radiation sickness, burns, and injuries. Hence the imprecise death toll.) It was the first and only time that nuclear weapons were used against an enemy in wartime.
The bomb they called “Little Boy” exploded over Hiroshima on August 6, 1945, with an energy of about 15 kilotons of TNT. The bomb they called “Fat Man” exploded over Nagasaki on August 9, 1945, with the destructive force of about 20 kilotons of TNT.
Less than 10 years later, in March 1954 (two months before I was born), the United States conducted a nuclear test called “Castle Bravo.” It was the first test of a deployable thermonuclear weapon, and it was the most powerful weapon ever tested by the U.S. It exploded over the Bikini Atoll with an energy equivalent to 15 megatons of TNT — 1,000 times more powerful than the “Little Boy” bomb that destroyed Hiroshima and killed at least 70,000 people.
Due to unforeseen additional reactions involving lithium-7, Castle Bravo’s destructive power was 2.5 times the predicted 6.0 megatons. Those unforeseen reactions alarmed scientists and the general public. Some feared that an uncontrolled nuclear reaction could engulf, consume, and destroy the entire planet.
In 1964 (10 years after I was born), America’s nuclear arsenal contained 29,463 nuclear warheads. The Soviet Union had 5,242 nuclear warheads. China, France, and the United Kingdom combined had 276. Worldwide there were 34,981 nuclear warheads.
The rapid proliferation of nuclear weapons made people fearful. American school children practiced “duck-and-cover” drills in which they learned to duck under their desks and cover their heads in the event of a nuclear attack. Hundreds of movies and TV shows were made about the threat, occurrence, and aftermath of a nuclear holocaust.
World War I lasted from 1914 to 1918. An estimated 21.5 million people died as a direct result of the war.
World War II lasted from 1939 to 1945. Wikipedia states: “World War II was by far the deadliest conflict in human history, and resulted in 70 to 85 million fatalities, a majority being civilians.”
If that cycle of warfare repeated itself—and everyone knew “history repeats itself”—then we were due for World War III sometime in the 1960s. And WWIII would be nuclear and far more destructive and deadly than all previous wars combined.
In 1983 (nearly 30 years after I was born), I was stationed with the U.S. Army in (then West) Germany. The Cold War with the Soviet Union was simmering close to a low boil. The Soviets had surged ahead in the nuclear arms race. America’s nuclear arsenal contained 23,305 nuclear warheads. The Soviets had 35,130 nuclear warheads. Worldwide there were 59,350 nuclear warheads.
In Europe, the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) confronted forces of the Warsaw Pact, which included the Soviet Union and seven Eastern Bloc socialist republics. Outmanned and outgunned by the Warsaw Pact, NATO planned to strike first with nuclear weapons if Soviet bloc forces invaded the West. If NATO deployed nuclear weapons, the Warsaw Pact would use them too, and the result would be the complete annihilation of both forces. This doctrine of military strategy was known as MAD, or Mutually Assured Destruction.
On September 1, 1983, Soviet fighters shot down Korean Air Lines Flight 007. It carried 269 people, including U.S. congressman Larry McDonald. My unit went on Red Alert. We gathered our weapons and go-to-war gear and drove to the border between East and West Germany, where we made camp and prepared for war.
On March 24, 1985, a U.S. Army major was shot by a Soviet sentry in East Germany. He died an hour later after being denied medical treatment. Vice President George H. W. Bush said Maj. Arthur D. Nicholson Jr. was “an outstanding officer murdered in the line of duty.” Again we went on Red Alert, drove to the East-West German border, camped and prepared for war.
For me as a soldier, those were stressful times. And yet strangely, perhaps, the knowledge of MAD, or Mutually Assured Destruction, helped ease my troubled mind. If “the balloon went up”—if the Cold War suddenly went hot—I wouldn’t have to shoot at anyone or get shot at. No hand grenades, no bazookas, no tanks—none of the conventional weapons of war. There would be a brilliant, blinding flash of light—then I would have a tiny fraction of a second to bend over, turn around, and kiss my “back” goodbye.
A report from The Brookings Institution states: “Many argue that MAD worked and kept the United States and Soviet Union from an all-out war—despite the intense political, economic and ideological competition between the two—as the horrific prospect of nuclear conflict gave both strong incentives to avoid conflict. Others note that it was too often a close thing: crises, such as those over Cuba and Berlin, brought the two countries perilously close to nuclear war.”
According to Wikipedia: “The dissolution [collapse] of the Soviet Union (1988-1991) was the process of internal disintegration within the Soviet Union, which began with growing unrest in its various constituent republics developing into an incessant political and legislative conflict between the republics and the central government, which led to the independence of Lithuania in 1990, and ended when the leaders of three primal republics (the Russian SFSR, the Ukrainian SSR and the Byelorussian SSR) declared it no longer existed, later accompanied by 11 more republics, resulting in President Mikhail Gorbachev having to resign and what was left of the Soviet parliament formally acknowledging what had already taken place.”
When the Soviet Union collapsed, our Cold War with the Soviets ended, and nuclear stockpiles began to diminish sharply. Wikipedia states: “From a high of 70,300 active weapons in 1986, as of 2019 there are approximately 3,750 active nuclear warheads and 13,890 total nuclear warheads in the world. Many of the decommissioned weapons were simply stored or partially dismantled, not destroyed.”
There are still enough nuclear weapons to destroy most of the life on Earth. But most of us stopped worrying about the threat of a nuclear holocaust when the Cold War ended.
“I think people want to believe that it will never occur, and that’s very optimistic of people,” says Alex Wellerstein, assistant professor of science and technology studies at the Stevens Institute of Technology. “But even at the end of the Cold War and even into the present, the chance of it happening is never zero. As long as the weapons are around...we should have some part of our brain assigned to the idea that this is a possibility.”
No one likes a doomsday prophet (except for crazy religious cult members). We’re all burned out from worrying about COVID—and then there is overpopulation, and climate change, and the ongoing 6th mass extinction.
No one likes to think on these things. But we must.
Mark Heinz lives at Nolin Lake. Visit his website at amazon.com/author/markheinzbooks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.