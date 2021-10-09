According to the American Cancer Society, breast cancer is the “second leading cause of cancer death in women.” Breast cancer can be deadly; however, if detected early, the chances of beating this type of cancer improves dramatically. The best way to achieve early detection is to have routine mammograms.
A mammogram is a screening tool that doctors use to help patients maintain overall health and wellness. At the Mayo Clinic, doctors begin offering mammograms at age 40; they recommend such screening annually thereafter. According to the Mayo Clinic’s website, if a concern develops prior to age 40, a woman or man should consult their doctor to see if screening is needed. Additionally, any concern, regardless of when, should be immediately brought to the attention of a patient’s medical provider. This is important as it relates to breast cancer as early detection is key.
October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. It’s a time that we focus on this type of cancer. Although breast cancer is not confined to merely a single month, we should use this time of awareness to promote screenings, such as mammograms, as they save countless lives each year. Although it’s rare, we must also keep in mind that men can develop breast cancer, too. However, women are typically at a higher risk.
To schedule a mammogram, contact your medical provider to discuss the best options. As always, your medical provider is your best resource when preventing and detecting illnesses such as cancer. Other resources include the American Cancer Society, which can be found online by visiting www.cancer.org.
