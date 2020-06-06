It was always called Grandma Dee’s farm, even though her husband, Pop, was as much a part of it as she was. Their full names were Fidelia Catherine and George William Boemker. Dee was short for Fidelia—a good old-fashioned name meaning “faithful one.” Grandma Dee had inherited the farm from her mother (who had inherited it from her mother), and that’s why it was always referred to as Grandma Dee’s farm.
Grandma Dee’s farm was in Oldham County, about 30 miles east of Louisville, just outside LaGrange. When I was a kid, it was an hour’s drive from Louisville on a twisting two-lane road.
Their street address was Moody Lane. Narrow and graveled and potholed, it was either very dusty or very muddy, depending on recent weather. A rusty little bridge spanned a small creek that meandered through the farm. The bridge posted a weight limit of 10,000 pounds; I often tallied the weight of our car and its occupants to assure myself of our continued survival. There were nine of us crammed into a big old cow of a station wagon, but somehow we always made it across.
The old farmhouse was a story and a half tall, and sheathed in white clapboards. Rafters defined the angular ceilings in the few small bedrooms upstairs, making it feel like a loft. Screened-in porches covered three sides of the house, all but the western exposure, and each porch had its own purpose and character. The back porch faced south and led into the kitchen. If a farmhouse can have a service entrance, the back porch was it.
The side porch faced east and led into the dining room. Four or five sturdy rocking chairs awaited your leisure. Pop didn’t have much time for leisure, but he sometimes relaxed with a pipe on the side porch in the evening.
The front porch was mainly for pleasure, and a little bit for show. There was an oak swing at each end, and an assortment of chairs and small tables in between. It was always shady and cool, and filled with mystery. African violets lined the sills in earthen pots. How did Grandma get them all the way from Africa? You could hear the ocean in a big pink conch shell. How did that work? It didn’t have a cord or an antennae. Hours drifted by like puffy summer clouds while I swayed in the swing and pondered these mysteries.
Usually we visited Grandma Dee’s farm on Sunday, right after church and a hurried lunch. Dad and my oldest brother spent the afternoon fishing in the three farm ponds. Sometimes I fished with them. Other times I explored with my non-fishing brother the barns, the creek, and the woods. Snapping turtles, snakes and snake skins, crawdads — there was always something interesting to discover. My mom always helped her mother, Grandma Dee, with her canning or cleaning or cooking or whatever she needed help with. My sisters were too young to help, but maybe they learned a thing or two from watching.
Pop had a full-time job driving a meat truck for Swift’s, a job he started during the Great Depression for $20 a week, a job for which he was eternally grateful. Evenings and weekends he worked the farm with Grandma Dee, raising 40 or 50 black Angus cattle, a half dozen milk cows, a few dozen chickens, and a two-acre vegetable garden.
Pop had quit school at age 12 to help support his family. Grandma Dee had a bit more education. Both were Roman Catholic, and German-Americans just a few generations removed from the Old World. English was their primary language, but they also spoke a form of German they called “Low Dutch.” (Also called Low German, or Plattdeutsch.) When Pop worked the cattle, he spoke to them in Low Dutch, and when he and Grandma Dee wanted to converse privately, they did so in Low Dutch.
There was no indoor plumbing in the farmhouse until the late ‘60s. The outhouse was a two-seater, though I never knew it to have more than one occupant at a time. A cavernous concrete cistern provided fresh water through a squeaky old hand pump. Cedar posts and beams formed a grape arbor over and around the cistern, creating a shady oasis. An aluminum dipper hung from a nail on a cedar post; the aluminum somehow made the water taste sweeter. Inside there were a kitchen sink and bathtub, but water had to be carried from the pump to the kitchen stove, heated, and then used to wash dishes or people.
Despite these relatively primitive conditions, Grandma Dee kept the farmhouse immaculately clean. She always claimed you could eat off her floor, and although I never tried it, it was no idle boast. A fancy toaster cover was embroidered with the words “Hot Toast Makes The” — and the image of a butterfly. After each usage, she buffed the shiny toaster to a mirror-like finish before replacing its cover.
Sometimes I stayed at the farm a few weeks or a month during the summer. There was always a lot of work to be done, and on neighboring farms I saw kids who worked like men, taking in hay, and chopping tobacco. But Grandma Dee and Pop treated me like a guest and rarely asked me to work. My favorite pastime was pulling bass and bluegill from the farm ponds with a cane pole. Grandma Dee and Pop never had time to fish, and they considered it frivolous and childish. But Grandma always welcomed a mess of freshly cleaned fish, and fried them up all crispy and brown, and praised me for catching them until I felt 10 feet tall.
Grandma Dee was an excellent cook, and every day began with a hearty breakfast. They ate their big meal at noontime and called it dinner. The evening meal, supper, was lighter — more like a typical lunch. When they took in the hay, or otherwise worked long and hard hours, they ate four meals a day, the usual three plus a late supper.
In the 1960s, I-71 claimed about half of Grandma Dee’s farm, and it became different — less country, less pure. There was virtually no escape from the sight and sound of the ceaseless interstate traffic. Grandma Dee and Pop were both past retirement age. They moved to a house in Louisville, in a German-American neighborhood called Schnitzelburg. There Grandma Dee continued with her immaculate housekeeping, and when Pop became bored and restless, she bought a few rental properties for him to paint and maintain. Pop loved to paint; rocks and fences and anything that didn’t move were subject to his busy brush.
Pop passed away in the mid-‘80s. Grandma Dee said he missed her something awful, and she needed to join him, and she did a few years later. All of their four children have passed, but there are 20 grandchildren and maybe twice that many great-grandchildren.
The farm was sold to a developer who transformed it into a subdivision. The old farmhouse is gone, and the barns, gone. Most everything I remember about the old place is gone. But maybe sometimes when the wind is just right, and there’s a lull in the noise from I-71, maybe the folks thereabouts can hear the faint echoes of a private conversation in a language called Low Dutch.
Mark Heinz is a novelist and writer. He lives at Nolin Lake. Visit his website at amazon.com/author/markheinzbooks.
