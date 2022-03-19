Over the course of several years, there has been a push for public health transformation. As many health departments across the state struggle financially, it’s becoming apparent that public health organizations cannot keep functioning as they have in the past. Change is needed.
Grayson County Health Department is financially well. However, as we strategically plan, we must make changes now to continue to be financially well in the future. Public health transformation is not only welcomed at GCHD—we are excitedly ready to embrace it, as it will give us more opportunities to collaborate with key community partners.
Public health transformation will require health departments to reflect on the services offered to ensure that they meet core public health objectives. Furthermore, it will require services to be needed as reflected on a routine community health needs assessment. All services that are not core services or reflected as needed on community health needs assessment would be referred out to the closest organization that offers services.
Likewise, services that are already offered in the community should not be replicated and offered at the health department—creating an unneeded expense. All of this makes financial sense, which is why GCHD is working strategically to offer quality services over the number of services.
We are excited to revamp processes and procedures. We are also excited about more opportunities to work with community partners—and, in some instances, volunteer with these organizations. Our favorite word at GCHD is collaboration, and we put that word into practice every day.
