I was shocked and astonished when I heard a commentator on National Public Radio equate today’s right-wing counterculture with the hippie counterculture. I will shamelessly (if not proudly) admit that I was a little hippie in the late ‘60s and early ‘70s, and I cringed at the notion that hippies had anything in common with today’s far-right crazies.
However, after I recovered from my initial shock, I realized the notion wasn’t farfetched after all. There are quite a few similarities between the far-left hippies of yesteryear and the far-right crazies of today. First and foremost, both counterculture movements were fundamentally opposed to the federal government—although for different reasons.
In History (3/18/2019), “How the Vietnam War Empowered the Hippie Movement,” Sarah Pruitt writes: “The hippie counterculture, which emerged in the late 1960s and grew to include hundreds of thousands of young Americans across the country, reached its height during this period of escalation of American involvement in the Vietnam War, and subsided as that conflict drew to a close.
“Among the various groups that made up the vibrant ‘60s counterculture in the United States—including the civil rights movement, the Black Panthers, gay rights and women’s liberation activists, anarchists and other political radicals....’ ”
Steve Bannon, Trump’s former campaign manager and top adviser, is an anarchist who wants to destroy the state. In Daily Beast (3/13/2017), “Steve Bannon, Trump’s Top Guy, Told Me He Was ‘a Leninist’,” Ronald Radosh reported: “He never called himself a ‘populist’ or an ‘American nationalist,’ as so many think of him today. ‘I’m a Leninist,’ Bannon proudly proclaimed.
“ ‘Lenin...wanted to destroy the state, and that’s my goal too. I want to bring everything crashing down, and destroy all of today’s establishment.’ Bannon was employing Lenin’s strategy for Tea Party populist goals. He included in that group the Republican and Democratic Parties, as well as the traditional conservative press.”
I am always dumbstruck by the brazen hypocrisy of Tea Party Republicans who talk as if every dollar our government spends is wasted, and virtually every government job should be eliminated — except for their own, of course.
During a Republican primary debate in 2011, Tea Party Republican (and then Texas governor) Rick Perry said he would eliminate three cabinet-level departments should he be elected. “It’s three agencies of the government that when I get there that are gone,” Perry said. “Commerce, Education, and the uh, um, what’s the third one there, let’s see.”
Finally, a few minutes later, Perry remembered the Department of Energy was the third agency he wanted to eliminate. So naturally, President Trump appointed Perry to be Secretary of Energy, a position that he held from 2017 to 2019.
Many hippies embraced nontraditional spiritual beliefs. According to Wikipedia: “Many hippies rejected mainstream organized religion in favor of a more personal spiritual experience. Buddhism, Hinduism, and Sufism often resonated with hippies, as they were seen as less rule-bound, and less likely to be associated with existing baggage. Some hippies embraced neo-paganism, especially Wicca. Others were involved with the occult....
“In his 1991 book, Hippies and American Values, Timothy Miller described the hippie ethos as essentially a ‘religious movement’ whose goal was to transcend the limitations of mainstream religious institutions. ‘Like many dissenting religions, the hippies were enormously hostile to the religious institutions of the dominant culture, and they tried to find new and adequate ways to do the tasks the dominant religions failed to perform.’ In his seminal, contemporaneous work, The Hippie Trip, author Lewis Yablonsky notes that those who were most respected in hippie settings were the spiritual leaders, the so-called ‘high priests’ who emerged during that era.”
Similarly, today’s far-right crazies embrace far-out and nontraditional belief systems such as QAnon. According to Wikipedia: “QAnon is an American far-right political conspiracy theory and movement centered on false claims made by an anonymous individual or individuals, known by the name ‘Q,’ that a cabal of Satanic, cannibalistic pedophiles operate a global child sex trafficking ring that conspired against the former U.S. President Donald Trump during his term in office. QAnon has been described as a cult.”
In ABC News (1/19/2021), “QAnon emerges as recurring theme of criminal cases tied to US Capitol siege,” Olivia Rubin, Lucien Bruggeman and Will Steakin report: “An abiding sense of loyalty to the fringe online conspiracy movement known as QAnon is emerging as a common thread among scores of the men and women from around the country arrested for their participation in the deadly U.S. Capitol insurrection, court records reveal.”
When Jacob Shanley, the so-called “QAnon shaman” invaded the US Capitol, he looked like a crazed hippie from hell. In NPR (11/17/2021), “Self-styled ‘QAnon shaman’ is sentenced to 41 months in Capitol riot,” Ryan Lucas reports: “Jacob Chansley, the self-styled ‘QAnon shaman’ who became one of the faces of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol after storming the building in a fur headdress with horns, has been sentenced to nearly three and a half years in prison....”
Hippies were probably best known for their prodigious use of cannabis and drugs. More than a few right-wing extremists smoked cannabis inside the U.S. Capitol during the January 6 insurrection.
In HuffPost (11/8/2021), “ ‘One Toke Over The Line’: Judge Denies Pot-Loving Capitol Rioter’s Holiday Travel Request,” Ryan J. Reilly reports: “Eduardo Nicolas Alvear Gonzalez, known online as the ‘Capitol Rotunda Doobie Smoker,’ pleaded guilty to one misdemeanor count of parading, demonstrating, or picketing inside the Capitol...In his statement of offense, Gonzalez admitted that he ‘smoked marijuana in the Rotunda and distributed marijuana to other individuals unlawfully inside the Capitol building.’ ”
In Reuters (10/7/2021), “Man who smoked pot in Capitol on Jan. 6 pleads guilty to disorderly conduct,” Mark Hosenball reports: “A man from Glens Falls, New York, who prosecutors said smoked marijuana inside of the Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot, pleaded guilty on Thursday to entering and remaining in a restricted building.
“U.S. federal prosecutor Alexis Loeb told Judge Emmet Sullivan at a hearing in Washington that when James Bonet, 29, entered the Capitol, he declared: ‘We’re taking it back. We’re taking it back.’
“He then smoked a marijuana cigarette after entering the office of Oregon Democratic U.S. Senator Jeff Merkley, Loeb said.”
Former president Jimmy Carter embraced (pot-smoking) musicians such as Bob Dylan and Willie Nelson. Carter quoted from a Dylan song during his presidential acceptance speech in 1976. In his 2016 memoir, Willie Nelson revealed that he once smoked pot at the White House with President Carter’s son, Chip.
Apparently there is overlap between the far-left and far-right countercultures. In The Guardian (9/22/2021), “It’s shocking to see so many left-wingers lured to the far right by conspiracy theories,” George Monbiot writes: “It’s not just anti-vaxxers. The themes of resisting power and regaining control of our lives have been cynically repurposed.
“On an almost daily basis I see conspiracy theories travelling smoothly from right to left. I hear right-on people mouthing the claims of white supremacists, apparently in total ignorance of their origins. I encounter hippies who once sought to build communities sharing the memes of extreme individualism. Something has gone badly wrong in parts of the alternative scene.”
Mark Heinz lives at Nolin Lake. Visit his website at amazon.com/author/markheinzbooks.
