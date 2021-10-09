For several years now, we’ve heard about how bees are in trouble and their numbers are declining. As a beekeeper, I am often asked how the bees are doing and if honey bees are dying out. The truth is, the number of honey bee colonies in the U.S. and worldwide continues to increase each year. So what’s the problem?
Honey bees face several pests and diseases, but beekeepers have a lot of options to help. Beekeepers lose around 20-40% of their colonies each year. Each spring, they take the surviving colonies and divide them to start new colonies. The result is that the number of honey bee colonies in the US is increasing by about 1% each year. “Save the bees” isn’t about honey bees, it’s about wild, native bees. Bumble bees, carpenter bees, and sweat bees are all important Kentucky pollinators. That may not seem like a problem since we have so many honey bees, but honey bees can’t replace the native pollinators. There are many plants that honey bees won’t visit because their bodies don’t fit the bloom. Those plants need the native bees or the plants will quickly die out.
Native bees have a couple of big problems. First, they are losing habitat. Parts of the U.S. have row crops as far as the eye can see. When all the fence rows and wild land are cleared, it doesn’t leave many blooms for the wild bees to visit. They need flowers all throughout the growing season. Large areas of row crop land also take away places that wild bees could make a nest.
The next problem for wild bees is how people use chemicals. Pesticides, herbicides, and fungicides all have a role in making life harder on bees. It’s easy to blame agriculture for these, but homeowners and gardeners should think carefully before pointing fingers. Anything put on a blooming plant will most likely end up on a pollinator.
What can you do to help? Plant a small pollinator garden in your yard. It doesn’t take much to make a difference. Research plants that bloom in July and August, because Kentucky normally goes through a dry period in these months where there aren’t many native plants blooming. You won’t just help the bees, but also butterflies and hummingbirds. Most importantly, read the label on any chemical you put on outdoor plants. Everything you buy will have specific instructions and following those instructions will minimize harm to pollinators. Ignoring a label that says, “Do not spray plants in bloom,” will be a disaster for any pollinator that comes along. And if that one bee takes the chemical back to their hive, it could affect hundreds or thousands.
