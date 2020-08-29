As we say goodbye to summer, we are approaching a time of year when millions of people struggle with an adjustment disorder. This disorder is known as S.A.D. (Seasonal Adjustment Disorder). If you struggle with feelings of depression as seasons change, it is important that you reach out to a mental health provider—and discuss ways to overcome this obstacle.
For many, fall is a time of enjoyment as the leaves change and outside becomes a canvas of beautiful colors. However, for others, it can be a time of struggle. We all process change differently; we must reach out when we struggle to adapt to change.
Symptoms of Seasonal Adjustment Disorder include “having low energy, feelings of depression, loss of interest in things we typically enjoy and eating more/eating less,” according to the Mayo Clinic. As the symptoms progress, other chronic issues may occur.
The Mayo Clinic stresses the importance of seeing a doctor when you notice a pattern of feeling gloomy. Again, it is important to reach out and talk about feelings of depression. Doing so does not make you weak or vulnerable. Health and wellness should be important to us all—and that includes mental health.
For more information about Seasonal Adjustment Disorder, visit https://www.mayoclinic.org/diseases-conditions/season
al-affective-disorder/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.