While I traditionally use my legislative updates to share with you what we are doing in Frankfort, I would like to turn the tables and use this one to seek your opinion on some of the issues facing our Commonwealth. Below is my 2022 Regular Session Legislative Questionnaire, which I hope you will take a few moments to complete. Please understand that I am not endorsing any of these proposals. Instead, the questions are based on pre-filed bills and other proposals being discussed. By sharing your opinions on these issues, you will help me better represent our district.
I hope you will take a few moments and complete this questionnaire and mail it to my Frankfort office at 702 Capital Avenue, Annex Room 351D, Frankfort, Kentucky 40601 or email it to me at Samara.Heavrin@lrc.ky.gov. If you would prefer an online version, it is available on my page at the legislature’s website. Just go to the Legislators tab on legislature.ky.gov and you will see us listed in alphabetical order.
1. What do you feel are priority areas for state spending? Please rank in order of importance, with 1 your highest priority.
____ Jobs
____ Education
____ COVID-19 Recovery
____ Opioid Epidemic
____ Public Pension Liability
____ Roads and Bridges (Infrastructure)
____ Medicaid
____ Public Health Programs (Excluding Medicaid)
____ Public Safety (Law Enforcement)
____ Other: ________________________________________________
2. Local governments and business groups would like the legislature to give voters the option to approve a temporary local sales tax designated for specific projects. Would you support having the option to vote on a local sales tax to fund specific local projects like a multipurpose or sports complex?
____ Yes
____ No
____ Undecided
____ Comment: ________________________________________________
3. State government has not provided a cost-of-living increase in wages since 2015. If we are able to include a raise for state employees, including Kentucky State Police, in the budget we pass in 2022, how would you suggest the raise be provided?
____ A lump sum that allows the administration to determine how it is divided among employees
____ Only after the administration provides a plan that details how it will be divided among employees
____ Other: ________________________________________________
4. Do you believe Kentucky should restore the voting rights of convicted felons who have completed their sentences?
____ Yes
____ No
____ Undecided
____ Comment: _______________________________________________
5. How would you describe the condition of roads and bridges in our area?
____ Poor
____ Fair
____ Good
____ Excellent
____ Comment: ________________________________________________
6. Do you support modernizing Kentucky’s gasoline tax to ensure that owners of hybrid and electric vehicles pay their fair share toward the construction of roads and bridges?
____ Yes
____ No
____ Undecided
____ Comment: ________________________________________________
7. Kentucky has one of the lowest workforce participation rates in our nation. What do you believe is the number one barrier to entering the workforce?
____ Desire to Work
____ Education
____ Transportation
____ Child Care
____ Government Benefits
____ Other: (Please list) ________________________________________________
8. What is the main source of media that you rely on for information about the legislature and other current events?
____ Online Media
____ Social Media
____ Television News
____ Print Newspapers
____ Interest Groups
____ Talk Radio
____ Word of Mouth
____ Other: _______________________________________________________
9. What are you most concerned about? Please rank the following with 1 being your greatest concern.
____ COVID-19
____ Jobs
____ Education
____ Mental Health
____ Drug Abuse
____ Child Abuse
____ Other: _______________________________________________________
As always, I hope you will feel free to contact me with any questions or issues. I can be reached through the toll-free message line in Frankfort at 1-800-372-7181. Please feel free to email me at Samara.Heavrin@lrc.ky.gov. If you would like more information about the legislature, you can visit the Legislative Research Commission website at legislature.ky.gov.
