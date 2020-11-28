The hustle and bustle of the holiday season is well underway, but it will undoubtedly look different for all of us this year. However, we in the Kentucky General Assembly are doing our best to safely continue legislative business in Frankfort to prepare for the upcoming 2021 Regular Session.
Thankfully, election season is behind us, and we can shift our focus to what this time of year is about — family, friends, and our communities. Each Thanksgiving, I look forward to being home in my district, hearing from constituents, and spending time with loved ones. Still, we must do our best to adapt to these unprecedented times and use an abundance of caution when planning our holiday gatherings.
In the spirit of the season of giving, let’s remember those in need as we prepare our Thanksgiving meals. I encourage you and your families to consider reaching out to a community food bank, church, or local charity to help ensure that the homeless are sheltered and the hungry are fed, especially during these colder fall and winter months. We have so much to be thankful for this holiday season, and volunteering time and resources can make an incredible difference in our less fortunate neighbors’ lives.
We must also remember our service members, many of whom will be without their families, this Thanksgiving as they are away serving our country. It is essential that we honor these individuals and our veterans, as we give thanks for the many blessings and freedoms we have here in the United States because of their sacrifices.
This time of year is also an excellent opportunity to support local businesses within the community, as they need our support now more than ever Please consider your locally-owned stores as you prepare your holiday shopping lists — small businesses bolster our community and drive our local economy.
This Thanksgiving, I am incredibly proud of the Republican-led legislature and the many successes we have had over the last few years. We in the Senate majority are pleased to welcome four new members to our caucus, representing a variety of regions stretching from eastern to western Kentucky. They are:
• Senator-Elect Jason Howell, Senate District 1
• Senator-elect Brandon Storm, Senate District 21
• Senator-elect Adrienne Southworth, Senate District 7
• Senator-elect Johnnie L. Turner, Senate District 29
As we look forward to the 2021 Regular Session, I welcome your thoughts, questions, and concerns. Please reach out to my office at Steve.Meredith@lrc.ky.gov. It is an honor to represent you in Frankfort.
Whether it is with food, football, or family, I encourage you to enjoy the Thanksgiving holiday with loved ones safely. Even amid a pandemic, God is still great.
