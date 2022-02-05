Honey bees are amazing creatures. They do complex jobs and work themselves to death for their colony to survive. A bee dances on the honeycomb to show others where to find flowers, the workers can raise a new queen if they need one, and a swarm on the move can vote on potential sites for a new home. I get to witness all of these wonders firsthand, but I don’t get to share the experience with everyone. One amazing thing I am able to share is honey. People throughout history have valued honey bees because honey requires no preparation to eat, can be stored for a very long time, and has an endless variety of flavors.
Honey from a beehive needs no preparation to be eaten safely. Beekeepers go through a lot of work to make the honey look good when it’s packaged, but it would be just fine to eat honey straight from the beehive. This might be a fair trade-off, since a beekeeper has to wade through thousands of stinging insects to get it out of the hive! It’s hard to think of another food product made by animals that is completely safe to eat from the source. People throughout history have eaten honey in the comb (along with the wax) or stored it in a sealed container for later.
A jar of sealed honey can be stored in the pantry almost indefinitely. The reason for this is the preparation bees do to make sure they can keep it through the winter. Honey bees collect nectar from flowers, add enzymes to it, and dehydrate it to make the liquid gold we appreciate. Since honey has such a low moisture content, bacteria and yeast can’t grow in it. That’s the secret to honey being stable in the pantry for a very, very long time. Honey has been found in the tombs of Egyptian Pharaohs, unspoiled after thousands of years.
The color and flavor of honey comes from the flowers where the bee draws nectar. This makes a nearly endless number of combinations for flavor and color. Clover honey is a golden color with a light floral taste, while chestnut honey is dark and bitter. Beekeepers become familiar with the nectar plants that bloom in their area to know what type of honey they are getting. In central Kentucky, spring honey usually has a lot of nectar from the Tulip Poplar tree. Fall honey in this area is mostly made from Asters and Goldenrod. Even honey from the same hive in the same place will vary from one year to the next. Droughts and late freezes can keep some plant varieties from blooming in a given year, making the honey taste different. Tasting honey from different plant varieties is like opening a present and discovering something new every time.
The next time you pass through the grocery store or the farmer’s market, stop and admire the honey. Give a little appreciation to this amazing bee by-product that is ready to eat straight from the hive and can stay fresh in the pantry for years. You might even try a few different varieties to compare the flavors and find the best fit for your taste buds.
