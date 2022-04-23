Our friendly local librarian, Kevin Small, once suggested I write about food. He thought food would be a popular topic with Grayson County readers. Well, why not? Everyone likes food (although for some it’s rather a love/hate relationship).
I must begin by admitting that I don’t have a discerning palate. My old farmer friend, Rex, and I used to raise chickens for eggs and for meat. Rex always claimed a brown egg tasted better than a white one. Our Leghorn chicken laid white eggs; our Plymouth Rock and Rhode Island Red hens laid brown eggs. I couldn’t taste any difference between white and brown eggs.
Rex always claimed a fresh egg with a bright orangey yolk tasted better than an old store-bought egg with a pale yellow yolk. I never could taste any difference between a fresh egg and an old egg.
Every spring, Rex ordered 100 Leghorn pullet (female) chicks to be grown for meat. They came in a box — 100 little cheeping yellow fuzzballs. In a couple or three months, they were big enough to butcher.
Rex always claimed our homegrown chickens tasted better than store-bought birds. Me, I couldn’t taste any difference. Chicken is chicken is chicken to my taste buds. (After processing 50 chickens one weekend, and another 50 chickens the next, I didn’t want to eat chicken, any chicken, for a month.)
My dad always claimed that a yellow-skinned chicken tasted better than a white-skinned bird. Again, I couldn’t taste any difference. Chicken is chicken is chicken—
Gourmand and gourmet are two words that describe people who love food. A gourmand is a less discriminating eater who favors quantity over quality. Anyone who loves to eat lots of good food may be classified as a gourmand. A gourmet is more of a food expert — someone who can expertly pass judgment in matters of taste.
I am much more of a gourmand than a gourmet. My favorite and preferred restaurant is a nice All-U-Can-Eat Chinese buffet with a good variety of seafood: crab legs, oysters on the half shell, assorted shrimp dishes, and different types of sushi. Frog legs, calamari, octopus, clams and mussels are also most welcome.
My favorite and most memorable dining experience was at a Red Lobster in Louisville in 1976. My older brother, Chris, and I took our wives to feast on All-U-Can-Eat Alaskan King Crab legs. They were flown in fresh daily from Alaska. With clarified butter, it was the best and yummiest seafood I’d ever eaten — and I was already a seafood gourmand.
Our waitress was cute, friendly and helpful. She removed the piles of empty crab leg husks, and brought more freshly steamed crab legs, without us having to ask. We ate crab legs for an hour — and when it was time for us to leave to see the movie Star Wars, we decided we would catch a later showing. We stayed and ate crab legs for another hour.
For 40-odd years my old grandpa, Pop, drove a meat truck for Swift, a meat-packing plant in Louisville. Pop and Grandma Dee raised black angus beef cattle on their farm near LaGrange, Kentucky. Pop knew a thing or two about meat, and some of that knowledge trickled down to me.
I wouldn’t say that I’m a grill master — that sounds a bit high-blown to my ear — but I will say that I love to cook on the grill. As per the experts, I do not use gas. For decades I grilled with charcoal briquettes. About 10 years ago, I quit using briquettes. Now I always cook with real hardwood — hickory, red and white oak, and hard maple — scraps I bought from an Amish pallet maker.
Each type of wood imparts its own unique flavor. Hickory has a piquant tanginess that provides a nice contrast and balance to sweet and greasy BBQed pork. It’s hard to beat the value of boneless pork loin, often on sale for less than $2 a pound. But when it comes to BBQ, I prefer a scrappy, fatty cut of dark meat pork like country-style ribs or pork shoulder steaks.
Oak provides a milder flavor than hickory, and it burns hot and slow, making it ideal for certain kinds of grilling. Chicken, for example, requires at least 45 minutes of cooking time.
Hard maple adds a sweet and subtle flavor that perfectly complements any kind of pork. I like it best with lean cuts like boneless pork loin or pork tenderloin.
My cheap grill is at least 30 years old. About half an inch of suet is built-up on the inside of the grill. According to the experts, that’s a good thing — that adds flavor. My grill’s most important feature is its air vent. I adjust the airflow to control the amount of flame, smoke, and heat.
A few small tips about cooking with hardwood: Grill when there is a bit of a breeze. Otherwise, it’s hard to keep the fire stoked as needed. When you’re finished cooking, close the air vent and snuff the fire; that produces charcoal for next time.
Finally I wish to share the beauty of the toasted, buttered bun. Only recently, within the past few years, I discovered its advantages and charms.
I mostly toast buttered buns for hot dogs and hamburgers. The cooking technique is the same for both kinds of buns. Preheat a nonstick skillet 10 minutes on medium heat. Place buttered buns on hot skillet for 4 to 5 minutes — 4 minutes for a golden brown, 5 minutes for more darkly toasted. Do not move buns while they are toasting.
Toasting buttered buns adds texture and flavor, and it creates a kind of barrier, or skin, that prevents the condiments from turning the bun into a mushy mess. This is especially helpful when making chili cheese dogs. I prefer my hot dogs grilled (not boiled) until they have a few dark stripes. For not a lot of money, you can make world-class chili cheese dogs at home.
Toast buttered hot dog buns for 4 to 5 minutes, remove and set aside. In same hot skillet, grill hot dogs until they have a few dark stripes. Remove dogs from skillet. Slice lengthwise with a sharp knife almost, but not entirely through, and add wedges or strips of your favorite cheese. Return hot dogs to skillet, cheese side up, and grill until cheese melts. In a bowl, microwave a can of chili sauce. Spoon hot chili sauce into toasted bun. (Add diced onion and/or mustard if desired.) Add cheesy hot dog — et bon appetit!
Toasted, buttered buns can help turn an ordinary cheeseburger into a classy gourmet burger that would cost $10 in a fancy restaurant.
Toast buttered hamburger buns for 4 to 5 minutes, remove and set aside. In same hot skillet, grill burgers nearly to desired taste (pink, well done, whatever). Top with favorite cheese and cook until the cheese melts. Place favorite toppings and condiments and cheeseburgers on buns — et bon appetit!
For more of a “White Castle” flavor, sprinkle dried onion flakes on burgers before you top with cheese — imparts a sweet oniony flavor without the harshness of raw onion.
Mark Heinz lives at Nolin Lake. Visit his website at amazon.com/author/markheinzbooks.
