In 1981, I joined the US Army. My indoctrination and Basic training at Fort Jackson, South Carolina were shocking and intense. In ways the Army seemed strange and un-American.
As soon as I had access to a library, I found the book From Arrow to Atom Bomb: The Psychological History of War, by Stanton A. Coblentz. I learned that virtually all modern militaries—as well as their methods, traditions, and organization—are based upon the Ancient Roman army.
When the Romans conquered Europe, their armies remained and passed along their methods and traditions. Eventually European military leaders like Baron Friedrich Von Steuben and the Marquis de Lafayette brought those methods and traditions to America. In short, our modern US military evolved from the Ancient Roman army. Many of its methods and traditions are more than 2,000 years old.
Some of those methods and traditions are cruel and ineffective. Mass punishment evolved from the Roman practice of decimation—a form of military discipline in which every 10th man in a unit was executed by members of his cohort.
When I served in the Army, mass punishments were common. If one soldier misbehaved or blundered, the entire unit—a platoon, or company, or even a battalion—was punished. Punishments ranged from grueling, sometimes all-night physical training to the cancellation of weekend passes.
According to an article featured by the U.S. Naval Institute (February 2019), by Maj. Brian A. Kerg, US Marine Corps: “Mass Punishment Does Not Work: Practices that penalize the group for one member’s failure to follow the rules—such as a unit-wide safety stand-down after a liberty incident—are ineffective at discouraging undesired behaviors.”
“The truth is that mass punishment is ineffective and often undermines the commander’s aim of discouraging undesired behaviors. If we demystify mass punishment, it becomes clear that good order and discipline can be reinforced without undermining our efforts to build trust across the chain of command.
“The central premise behind mass punishment is twofold: it will compel the targeted population to comply with the desired behavior, while encouraging the group to self-enforce norms that cultivate that desired behavior. Both these assumptions are false.
“An experiment conducted by New York University’s Center for Experimental Social Science created situations in which an authority was presented with certain goals and was able to apply penalties based on the group’s conduct to compel them toward those goals. Variations on the lab trial were conducted, but two key conclusions remained constant: Collective punishment was counterproductive, provoking more occurrences of the undesired behavior. In no variation did collective punishment have a statistically significant effect on the likelihood of group members to punish one another internally to self-police or self-enforce group norms.”
With its ancient and entrenched traditions, the US military is slow and resistant to change—but it does change. American policing might be harder to reform. Whereas the military is comprised of five main branches—Army, Navy, Marines, Air Force, and Coast Guard—according to Wikipedia, “There are 17,985 US police agencies in the United States which include City Police Departments, County Sheriff’s Offices, State Police/Highway Patrol and Federal Law Enforcement Agencies.”
To complicate matters further, there are thousands of police unions—five in New York City alone—and they typically resist reform. In The New York Times (6/6/2020), “How Police Unions Became Such Powerful Opponents to Reform Efforts,” Noam Scheiber, Farah Stockman and J. David Goodman report: “Over the past five years, as demands for reform have mounted in the aftermath of police violence in cities like Ferguson, Mo., Baltimore and now Minneapolis, police unions have emerged as one of the most significant roadblocks to change. The greater the political pressure for reform, the more defiant the unions often are in resisting it — with few city officials, including liberal leaders, able to overcome their opposition.
“They aggressively protect the rights of members accused of misconduct, often in arbitration hearings that they have battled to keep behind closed doors. And they have also been remarkably effective at fending off broader change, using their political clout and influence to derail efforts to increase accountability.”
According to a (6/8/2020) report by NBC’s Leigh Ann Caldwell and Rebecca Shabad: “House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and other top Democrats in the House and the Senate on Monday unveiled far-reaching legislation to overhaul policing in the United States as protests over excessive force by law enforcement against African Americans and others have gripped the nation.
“The bill, called the ‘Justice in Policing Act,’ would ban chokeholds, including the kind used by a then-Minneapolis police officer in the death of George Floyd last month, as well as no-knock warrants in drug cases, as was used in the incident leading to the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Kentucky....
“Pelosi said that in the coming weeks, the House will hold hearings, a markup and a vote on the legislation. Democratic leaders expressed confidence that it would pass the House, and Pelosi said she hopes Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., would ‘swiftly’ take it up.”
Meanwhile, meaningful changes are happening piecemeal. In The New York Times (6/8/2020), “Defying Police Unions, New York Lawmakers Ban Chokeholds,” Luis Ferré-Sadurní, Jeffery C. Mays, and Ashley Southall report: “Legislators, responding to protests over the death of George Floyd, are approving a package of bills aimed at police misconduct.”
“Inspired by the protests sweeping the state and nation, New York legislative leaders on Monday began to approve an expansive package of bills targeting police misconduct, defying longstanding opposition from law enforcement groups, including police unions.
“The measures range from a ban on the use of chokeholds to the repeal of an obscure decades-old statute that has effectively hidden the disciplinary records of police officers from public view, making it virtually impossible for victims to know whether a particular officer has a history of abuse.”
In The Guardian (6/9/2020), “US cities and states take moderate steps to reform police departments,” Victoria Bekiempis and Adam Gabbatt report: “Steps to address long-criticized methods and excessive use of force announced in New York, Minneapolis, Portland and elsewhere.”
“Under pressure from protesters and activists, more than a dozen California police agencies have announced that they will prevent officers from employing carotid neck restraints, the Los Angeles Times reported, in a move supported by the California governor, Gavin Newsom.”
Such reforms are helpful and long overdue, but the change we really need can’t be codified or legislated. The change we need the most is in our hearts.
Mark Heinz lives at Nolin Lake. Visit his website at amazon.com/author/markheinzbooks.
