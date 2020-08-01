It has been a rough year—especially for small businesses in our community. I cannot begin to imagine the financial pains that so many individuals, families, and business owners are experiencing in the face of this pandemic. My thoughts and prayers are with anyone struggling to make ends meet currently.
With that being said, I, like many in our community, am ready to see a return to normal—true normal. However, with the resurgence of COVID-19 in numerous areas throughout the country, we seem to be far from the finish line. Despite the gloom, there is good news to share.
Over the past few days, I have been happy to see an increase in masking in Grayson County. I know that there are a lot of people who hold strong beliefs regarding wearing a mask. However, as I have said numerous times, wearing a mask will help us move beyond the pandemic; I think we all can agree that we have had enough of this virus. I have concluded as a health care professional that wearing a mask makes sense during this pandemic—as indicated by science. It is also putting our best foot forward.
As it relates to masking, the local health department has been put in a difficult situation. I, along with my staff, never dreamed of a day that we would be given the responsibility of enforcing measures handed down by our state and federal government to help mandate things such as masking. Furthermore, I believe I speak for the entire health department when I say that this responsibility is something we do not enjoy. When I took the position of Public Health Director in Grayson County, my agenda included putting life back into our health department services, revamping our processes and procedures, rebuilding relationships with community partners, and tackling the evils of human trafficking. Although these items are still on the top of my agenda, COVID-19 has and will continue to be the health department’s number one priority—until we see this thing through.
As I reflect on my upbringing in church, I am reminded that God is God during the calm and during the storms. One of the things that I have enjoyed most about Grayson County is the strong spirit of faith—a strong, unbreakable belief in God.
In these times, it is tempting to turn against one another, to point the finger of blame, and to say things that are opposite of the loving message of Jesus Christ. However, I believe that our faith in a loving God can help us avoid doing just that.
I know that our county can use logic to get through this crisis together—and we can do so without sacrificing our own beliefs and convictions. With that said, I hope that everyone in Grayson County understands that the local health department is here to serve. We are not here to carry out a political agenda. We are not here to dismantle freedoms. We are here to serve. It is that simple.
It is in the spirit of service that the local health department will go forward in helping to ensure that we do our job and never waiver in our commitment to maintaining public health.
