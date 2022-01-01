In his inaugural address on January 20, 2021, President Joe Biden stressed the need for national unity. Just two weeks had passed since a violent mob attacked the U.S. Capitol. “We can join forces, stop the shouting and lower the temperature. For without unity there is no peace, only bitterness and fury. No progress, only exhausting outrage. No nation, only a state of chaos. This is our historic moment of crisis and challenge, and unity is the path forward.”
The last thing I want to do here is fan the fires of division. Readers can decide for themselves who emerged as the heroes and villains of January 6, 2021.
First, let’s backtrack to August 2020. Biden was beating Trump in the polls. Trump told a crowd in Oshkosh, Wisconsin: “We have to win the election. We can’t play games. Go out and vote. Do those beautiful absentee ballots, or just make sure your vote gets counted. Make sure because the only way we’re going to lose this election is if the election is rigged. Remember that. It’s the only way we’re going to lose this election, so we have to be very careful. The only way they’re going to win is that way. And we can’t let that happen.”
At noon on January 6, President Trump began a rambling 70-minute speech from the Ellipse, about 1.7 miles from the U.S. Capitol. He touched briefly on his accomplishments as president, but always returned to the “Big Lie,” his claim that the election was stolen.
“All of us here today do not want to see our election victory stolen by emboldened radical-left Democrats, which is what they’re doing. And stolen by the fake news media. That’s what they’ve done and what they’re doing. We will never give up, we will never concede. It doesn’t happen. You don’t concede when there’s theft involved.
“Our country has had enough. We will not take it anymore, and that’s what this is all about. And to use a favorite term that all of you people really came up with: ‘We will stop the steal.’ Today I will lay out just some of the evidence proving that we won this election and we won it by a landslide. This was not a close election....
“And we fight. We fight like hell. And if you don’t fight like hell, you’re not going to have a country anymore.”
By the time Trump ended his incendiary speech, his angry supporters had breached the perimeter of the U.S. Capitol building.
In March 2021, former president Donald Trump told Fox News’ Laura Ingraham: “Right from the start, it was zero threat,” he said. “Look, they went in — they shouldn’t have done it — some of them went in, and they’re hugging and kissing the police and the guards, you know? They had great relationships. A lot of the people were waved in, and then they walked in, and they walked out.”
My wife and I recently watched the powerful HBO documentary, “Four Hours at the Capitol.” Much to its credit — or some say discredit — it features numerous interviews with the rioters themselves.
In Datebook (10/18/2021), Mick LaSalle reports: “Review: HBO’s ‘Four Hours at the Capitol’ is a weak take on a terrible day.”
“This disappointing film takes a both-sides approach to depicting that day, leaning heavily on interviews with the insurrectionists, whose most bizarre statements are unchecked. For example, we see a man, sitting beatifically on his couch, say, ‘800,000 kids go missing every year that are being held captive, killed and enslaved sexually.’ Then, instead of refuting that statement in the strongest terms, director Jamie Roberts places a flattering chyron on the screen describing the man as an ‘Activist Filmmaker.’ ”
Personally, I found nothing new or extraordinary in the rioters’ remarks. I was already familiar with Trump’s “Big Lie.” I was also aware of the Proud Boys’ skewed philosophy, and the ridiculous QAnon conspiracy theories. What impressed me most was the bravery of the police who confronted the violent insurrectionists.
In one scene after another, police face overwhelming numbers. In one place, it’s described as 10 against thousands. In another, it’s 40 or 50 against thousands. Horrific acts of violence are punctuated by terrible insults and threats. Repeatedly the rioters call the police “traitors” (and names that can’t be printed here). There was no “hugging and kissing” as Donald Trump described. I saw no “great relationships,” and no one was “waved in.”
There were, however, frequent and repeated chants of “Fight for Trump! Fight for Trump!” One zealous insurrectionist proclaimed that “Donald Trump was anointed by God.”
District of Columbia police officer Mike Fanone was one of about 150 officers injured. In July 2021, he testified before Congress about how he had been pulled into the crowd, repeatedly Tased at the base of his skull, robbed of his badge, beaten unconscious, and suffered a heart attack. As he lay helpless and defenseless, Fanone heard one of the rioters say: “Kill him with his own gun.”
In the Washingtonian (8/5/2021), Jane Recker reported: “Fanone voted for Trump in 2016, as did Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick, who died in the aftermath of the insurrection. Despite how awful January 6 was, Fanone says he’s ‘grateful’ for the experience, as it opened his eyes to how dangerous Trump is. ‘The greatest trick in history was Donald Trump convincing redneck Americans that he somehow speaks for them,’ Fanone says. ‘He will destroy this country simply for the sake of his ego, just because he can’t accept that he lost an election...What if I had not gone through [the insurrection]? I’d be the same dumbass that I was on January 5. Not evil in my motivations. But ignorant to the truth.’ ”
Perhaps the saddest footnotes to the events of January 6 are the subsequent suicides of four police officers who protected the Capitol on that dreadful day: Gunther Hashida, Kyle DeFreytag, Howard Liebengood, and Jeffrey Smith.
In Insider (10/16/2121), Kelsey Vlamis reported: “The widow of Jeffrey Smith, a DC Metropolitan police officer who died by suicide after the Capitol riot, said her husband would still be alive if not for his experience on January 6.
“Erin Smith told NBC’s ‘Weekend Nightly News’...that Jeffrey Smith, a 12-year veteran officer, changed after the ‘traumatic situation’ at the Capitol.
“ ‘He got more distant. He got angry. He was very short tempered. And he was not himself,’ Erin Smith said... ‘If it wasn’t for January 6, he would still be here.’
“Jeffrey Smith, who was 35 at the time of his death, died nine days after working the Capitol riot...He shot and killed himself while driving on the George Washington Memorial Parkway the day after he was ordered to return back to work.”
Mere minutes after voting to acquit Donald Trump of “incitement of insurrection,” Senate Minority Leader (R-KY) Mitch McConnell said Trump was “practically and morally responsible” for the deadly attack on the Capitol.
McConnell later stated that he would “absolutely” support Donald Trump if he won the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.
Mark Heinz lives at Nolin Lake. Visit his website at amazon.com/author/markheinzbooks.
