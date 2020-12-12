As we enter the holiday season, we are tempted to fill our stomachs with unhealthy goodies such as cookies, pies, cakes, etc. We are tempted to over eat, skip exercising, and take naps on the sofa while drifting away into a food coma. Although these tasty treats make us happy at first, the upset tummies and increased weight that follows are typically met with regret.
There are many ways to avoid gaining extra pounds during the Christmas season. First of all, before eating we need to have a realistic picture in mind as to what we are going to allow ourselves to have. This may seem overwhelming; however, tools such as www.choosemyplate.gov serve as a wonderful resource when trying to get an idea as to what our plate should look like.
Additionally, along with preplanning, we may also substitute certain meals. Not everyone cooks with health in mind. My grandmother could cook the best cornbread and fried chicken in town. However, when it came to making a healthy meal, I don’t believe she knew where to begin. Grandma loved us all dearly — and the best way she showed her love was in her cooking.
Nevertheless, we need those healthy alternatives to keep our eating under control. Per the CDC, eat fruits and vegetables which pack nutrients and help lower the risk for certain diseases. Limit your portion sizes and foods high in fat, salt, and sugar. Also, be active for at least two-and-a-half hours a week and help kids and teens be active for at least one hour a day.
This is also a difficult time of year for those who are diabetic. Trying to manage this disease during the “season of sugar” can be difficult for those with diabetes — especially children. The CDC has some wonderful resources for those who are making meal plans for the holidays. You can find resources at: https://www.cdc.gov/diabetes/managing/eat-well/meal
-plan-method.html.
As always, if you have concerns about your diet, it’s best to talk with your local provider — as he or she knows your medical history.
Merry Christmas!
