Like many Kentuckians, I learned to fish with a cane pole in farm ponds about the time I learned how to walk. There were three ponds on my grandparents’ farm in Oldham County, and each pond had a name.
The Big Pond was the biggest pond, maybe half an acre, and it usually provided the best fishing—bass, bluegill, and bullhead catfish we transplanted from the creek. The Cemetery Pond was named for half a dozen headstones close by. It was about a quarter acre, and it also held good fish.
The Little Pond was so dang little a child could toss a rock across it underhanded. Its tiny surface area was further diminished by thick cattails which encircled it nearly all the way around. The Little Pond received more than its fair share of attention because it was home to a legendary monster bass—Ol’ Charley.
I can’t remember a time when I didn’t hear stories about Ol’ Charley. My dad hooked him and lost him a couple times at least. So did my big brother Steve, and an uncle or two, and a few neighbors who sometimes fished the ponds. Most everybody got a hook in Ol’ Charley at one time or another, but nobody could land him. He always got in the cattails and broke off.
As the legend of his invincibility grew, so did his size. Some folks claimed he was 10 or 12 pounds. Every bit of 15 pounds, said others. Ol’ Charley was probably flirting with the 20-pound mark when he finally tangled with me.
It was August 1963, and hotter than blue blazes. I was nine years old. John F. Kennedy was president. Hula hoops were all the rage, and nobody had heard of computers. My brother Steve was 14, almost 15.
Naturally, big brother Steve was in charge of our little fishin’ expedition. Down at the Little Pond, Steve cast a spinnerbait for bass, while I hauled in hand-sized bluegill with my trusty cane pole. That cane pole was about four times longer than I was, about 15 or 16 feet—ideal for hauling bluegill up and over the tops of the cattails.
An endless stream of bluegills was interrupted when I hooked a fish that would not budge. For many long seconds it ignored my efforts as I pulled the cane pole into a sharply curving arc, pulled with all the strength my little skinny-boy muscles could muster. I had to reassure myself that there were no stumps or snags in the pond; therefore it had to be a fish.
Suddenly it exploded like a bomb, churning up that little pond like a harpooned whale, while I struggled desperately to hold on to my pole. No doubt about it—it was Ol’ Charley!
Steve dropped his rod and reel and rushed over to help. About 10 feet to the left of where I stood there was a gap in the cattails, about four feet wide, where cattle waddled in and out. Steve took up position there, urging me to drag Ol’ Charley toward him and the break in the cattails. “Here! Bring him down here!”
Ol’ Charley thrashed and crashed on the surface, but there were only about 10 feet of line on the cane pole, so he couldn’t get into the cattails. Holding the cane pole up high, I finally managed to drag him to the break in the cattails, exactly where we wanted him. All I had to do was pull him ashore.
Prematurely I felt the victory and the glory. Mostly I imagined how proud my dad would be. Me!—a skinny little kid, a nine-year-old boy—and I would be the one who finally landed Ol’ Charley! All I had to do was pull!
I pulled, and Ol’ Charley came toward me about a foot or two. Steve waded out into the slimy pond mud, eager to grab Ol’ Charley barehanded at the earliest opportunity. Just another few feet, and we’d have him.
One last mighty pull and....
The hook came loose, and I plopped backwards onto my rump. We caught a final maddening glimpse of Ol’ Charley as he plowed through the slimy mud before disappearing like a ghost into the murky water. Even more maddening was the two-inch crookedness of monofilament where I had tied my little bluegill hook with a triple granny knot. My line had not broken, and my little bluegill hook had held. I lost the fish because my crummy knot unraveled.
It’s been 57 years since I tangled with Ol’ Charley, and I’ve learned a few things about fish and fishing. The first thing I learned was how to tie a good knot.
I’ve also learned Ol’ Charley was most likely a female bass. Ol’ Charlene would’ve been a more appropriate name.
I’ve learned that you can spend thousands of dollars on a bass boat and fancy electronics and expensive fishing poles, and still not have as much fun as a kid with a cane pole.
I’ve learned it’s not the fish we catch that keep us fishing; it’s the ones that get away.
Nobody ever caught Ol’ Charley. No doubt he died of old age many long decades ago. Still I always imagine an Ol’ Charley lurking in every lake, stream, river, and pond. And one of these days, I’m finally gonna catch him.
Mark Heinz lives at Nolin Lake. Visit his website at amazon.com/author/markheinzbooks.
