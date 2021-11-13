Virginia Seuffert lectured, debated, and authored articles on behalf of the pro-life movement in her native New York State. After moving to the Chicago area, she switched her focus to strengthening Catholic family life, especially through home schooling. Ginny has appeared on EWTN, is a frequent guest on Catholic radio, lectures at Catholic family conferences all over the United States, and writes topical articles for both print and electronic media. She received a first place award from the Illinois Press Association for a newspaper column she wrote defending traditional family values. The Modern Catholic Parents Guide to Homeschooling: Why You Should and How You Can is her fifth book published by Seton Press. She and her husband, Ed, are the parents of 12 children, and grandchildren 29 and 30 are on the way.