Imagine my astonishment when I returned home from a month-long trip to find the Grayson County News featuring, not one but, three Viewpoints decrying the increasing number of gun owners nationwide. Author Mark Heinz suggests several possible motives: civil unrest in our streets, and Covid-induced chaos that “exacerbated…social inequities.” Influenced by his adult son’s recent purchase, however, he comes to the extraordinary conclusion that many novices were terrified into gun ownership by hordes of gun-toting Trump supporters. He blames Republicans, as they, “foster and facilitate a system that creates fear and uncertainty” and actually “compel” otherwise peaceful folk to purchase weapons.
Perhaps this seems a likely motive for a resident of Nolin Lake, Kentucky. As someone who has spent every year of her life, less this last one, in major metropolitan crime centers (pre-Rudy Giuliani New York City and Chicago), allow me to present a different perspective. Law-abiding citizens are terrified of criminals who break into their homes, carjack their vehicles, and steal their wallets and phones at gunpoint. They fear gangbangers who open fire on highways, in parks and playgrounds, killing blameless bystanders and innocent children because they think they spy a member of a rival gang
I think I can safely assure Mr. Heinz that these criminals are not Trump supporters. I suspect they are not so civic minded as to vote at all. I can recall, only one violent crime attributed to Trump supporters. In Chicago, actor Jussie Smollet claimed that he was attacked by two MAGA hat wearing, homophobic, white supremacists. Later it was revealed that Smollet prearranged his own faked mugging with conspirators who were neither homophobic nor white, although I admit not knowing for whom they voted.
Newbie gun owners see how police seem helpless to stop rioters who burn local businesses, terrorize neighborhoods and set up “autonomous zones” ruled by thugs. Municipalities, virtually all run by Democrats, responded to this chaos by seeking to defund police departments and replace them with public safety committees. Democrat officials have further destabilized cities by ending cash bail, and refusing to charge criminals for many offenses, even those against present gun laws. A reported 37 of those arrested in Washington, D.C after the events of January 6, allegedly “armed” with stun guns, pepper spray, baseball bats and flagpoles remain in jail without bail, but AR wielding gang members are released into our streets on a daily basis.
Mr. Heinz ended his opus with anecdotes of armed shoppers going into Walmart, while weapons are forbidden in courthouses. Why, he asks, should he feel safer in court than at Walmart? I feel I must remind him that the reason we are safer in courthouses is that they staff armed guards. In a similar manner, the same Democrats who end cash bail, call for de-carceration of violent criminals, tolerate arson and rioting on our streets, and want to take away your gun rights often have private or publicly funded armed security. The Second Amendment guarantees your right to own a weapon to protect your home and family and to protect against tyranny. Unfettered mobs and criminals with no conscience are their own form of tyranny.
Virginia Seuffert lectured, debated, and authored articles on behalf of the pro-life movement in her native New York State. After moving to the Chicago area, she switched her focus to strengthening Catholic family life, especially through home schooling. Ginny has appeared on EWTN, is a frequent guest on Catholic radio, lectures at Catholic family conferences all over the United States, and writes topical articles for both print and electronic media. She received a first place award from the Illinois Press Association for a newspaper column she wrote defending traditional family values. The Modern Catholic Parents Guide to Homeschooling: Why You Should and How You Can is her fifth book published by Seton Press. She and her husband, Ed, are the parents of 12 children, and grandchildren 29 and 30 are on the way.
