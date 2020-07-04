The Grayson County Health Department continues to implement measures to protect the much needed services we continue to offer—even the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Our clinic has returned to operation, as planned, under social distancing guidelines. If you need to schedule an appointment for the clinic, we are here to assist you. We will require you to wear a mask, and we are taking temperatures at the door. The lobby remains closed. Therefore, patients are asked to wait in their vehicles until the nurse is ready to see them.
WIC is operational, too. In fact, WIC, a nutrition program that helps families access nutritional foods, never ceased operation throughout the pandemic. We are operating differently, though. All WIC appointments are being conducted over the phone until further notice. HANDS, a program to help moms and dads with their baby, is operating over the phone as well.
Our environmental department works to ensure food safety, issue permits—and inspections. The environmental department is utilizing a side window to communicate with community members in need of such services. The department has and continues to assist in making sure that COVID-19 regulations are being followed.
We continue to assess the situation as we try to determine when to allow support groups and classes to reconvene. This has been a challenge as social distancing requirements would greatly reduce seating to ensure each participant is spread out. At this time, it’s not possible to follow such measures. Therefore, we will not be conducting classes or any other type of group meetings throughout the month of July.
For additional information about services, feel free to visit our web site at www.graysonhealthcenter.org.
