President Trump’s reelection campaign is sinking like a lead canoe. Trump’s key ally and enabler-in-chief, Senate Majority Leader (R-KY) Mitch McConnell, is getting dragged down, too. McConnell recently attempted to refloat his boat here in Grayson County.
On July 16, McConnell spoke at Twin Lakes Regional Hospital in Leitchfield. Editor Matt Lasley reported (7/18/2020) in this paper: “McConnell said that there has been a lot of discussion over whether the Governor can mandate wearing a mask, and, while he does not ‘have a dog in that fight,’ he encourages everyone to wear one and practice social distancing, adding that he does not understand why the wearing of a mask has become a political issue....”
If McConnell truly does not understand why the wearing of a mask has become a political issue, he should ask his boss, the leader of the Republican Party, President Donald J. Trump. From the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic until now, Trump has declined to wear a mask in public. He has shrugged off hundreds of opportunities to encourage Americans to wear masks. He has held public rallies where most of his supporters did not wear masks. On July 18, when asked by Fox News’ Chris Wallace whether he would consider instituting a mandate to wear masks, Trump responded, “No, I want people to have a certain freedom, and I don’t believe in that, no.”
Four months after the onset of the pandemic, with infection rates and death tolls surging in almost every state, including Kentucky, McConnell finally says we should wear masks. Why did he wait so long to say that? Why doesn’t he say it in a larger, nationwide forum? Could it be he doesn’t want to contradict or clash with Donald Trump, his boss?
Matt Lasley’s report continues: “Also in his address, McConnell discussed the decision to pass the CARES Act, which he said was not an easy one, as, in total, it and other bills seeking to address the COVID-19 pandemic have added about $3 trillion to the national debt, bringing the national debt to the size of the nation’s economy for the first time since World War II.”
In recent years, political pundits and comedians have often remarked that Republicans will be shocked at the enormity of the national debt as soon as a Democrat is president. Apparently, McConnell cannot wait until November. Three months before the election, McConnell is suddenly concerned about the national debt—a debt that he was instrumental in creating.
The national debt has skyrocketed from just over $5 trillion in 2000 to more than $23 trillion at the beginning of this year. CNBC’s Jeff Cox reports (2/12/2020), “US deficit surges 25% in fiscal 2020 and is $1.1 trillion over the past year.”
“President Donald Trump has insisted that economic growth would cover the cost of the tax cuts implemented in the 2017 deal he struck with Congress. While GDP rose 2.9% in 2018, it slowed to 2.3% in 2019 as the debt and deficits continue to rise.”
Please note the date of Jeff Cox’s report: 2/12/2020, a month before the coronavirus outbreak. Since then the government has spent an additional $3 trillion dollars to combat the coronavirus crisis and the resulting financial fallout. The national debt is now more than $26 trillion.
Wikipedia defines fiscal conservatism as “a political and economic philosophy regarding fiscal policy and fiscal responsibility advocating low taxes, reduced government spending, and minimal government debt.”
The only part of that Republicans support is low taxes. On Aug. 13, 1981, President Ronald Reagan signed the Economic Recovery Tax Act (ERTA), a historic package of tax and budget that included a 25% reduction in marginal tax rates for individuals. The 1981 act, along with another major tax reform act in 1986, cut marginal tax rates on high-income taxpayers from 70% to around 30%.
President George W. Bush idolized Ronald Reagan. When Bush 43 took office, some overly optimistic analysts were projecting a budget surplus of $5 trillion over 10 years. Bush used the projected surplus to justify a huge Reaganesque $1.6 trillion tax cut.
According to Wikipedia: “The Economic Growth and Tax Relief Reconciliation Act of 2001” (EGTRRA) was a major piece of tax legislation passed by the 107th United States Congress and signed by President George W. Bush.
“EGTRRA lowered federal income tax rates, reducing the top tax rate from 39.6% to 35% and reducing rates for several other tax brackets. In 2003, Bush signed another bill, the Jobs and Growth Tax Relief Reconciliation Act of 2003, which contained further tax cuts and accelerated certain tax changes that were part of EGTRRA.”
Yet another major Republican tax bill, introduced in Congress as the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA), was signed into law by President Donald Trump on Dec. 22, 2017. The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office reported that the Act would add an estimated $2.28 trillion to the national debt.
The tax cuts signed into law by presidents Reagan, Bush 43, and Trump mainly benefit the super-rich and major corporations. McConnell calls them “job creators” and refuses to consider any tax reforms that could result in higher taxes for them. Instead McConnell wants to reduce the federal deficit by making cuts to popular programs like Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid.
(According to the Pew Research Center: On Medicare — the health insurance program for the elderly or those with certain disabilities — 85% of Republicans said they would maintain or increase spending, as did 94% of Democrats. On Social Security, 86% of Republicans and 95% of Democrats said they would maintain or increase spending.)
In Newsweek (10/16/2018), “Mitch McConnell Calls for Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid Cuts After Passing Tax Cuts, Massive Defense Spending,” Nicole Goodkind reports: “After instituting a $1.5 trillion tax cut and signing off on a $675 billion budget for the Department of Defense, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Tuesday that the only way to lower the record-high federal deficit would be to cut entitlement programs like Medicare, Medicaid and Social Security.
“ ‘It’s disappointing, but it’s not a Republican problem,’ McConnell said of the deficit, which grew 17% to $779 billion in fiscal year 2018. McConnell explained to Bloomberg that ‘it’s a bipartisan problem: Unwillingness to address the real drivers of the debt by doing anything to adjust those programs to the demographics of America in the future.’ The deficit has increased 77% since McConnell became majority leader in 2015.”
Republicans’ shoddy tax laws allow many major corporations to pay zero federal income taxes. According to a (4/11/2019) report by the Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy (ITEP), “60 Fortune 500 Companies Avoided All Federal Income Tax in 2018 Under New Tax Law.”
“An in-depth analysis of Fortune 500 companies’ financial filings finds that at least 60 of the nation’s biggest corporations didn’t pay a dime in federal income taxes in 2018 on a collective $79 billion in profits, ITEP said today.
“The tax-avoiding corporations are some of the most profitable, recognizable companies in the world, and they represent a variety of industries, including technology, energy and gas, financial services, aviation, pharmaceutical, and manufacturing. Earlier this year, ITEP reported Netflix and Amazon paid no federal taxes. Other companies on this list include Chevron, Delta Airlines, Eli Lilly, General Motors, Gannett, Goodyear Tire and Rubber, Halliburton, IBM, Jetblue Airways, Principal Financial, Salesforce.com, US Steel, and Whirlpool.”
Presidents Reagan, Bush 43, and Trump all claimed their tax cuts would pay for themselves by stimulating the economy. They did not pay for themselves as promised, and the national debt has increased dramatically.
McConnell and Republicans refuse to fix the budget problems they created. Our only hope is for the Democrats to sweep in November. We need a new government that will rein in government spending, balance the federal budget, and require the super-rich and major corporations to pay their fair share of taxes.
Mark Heinz lives at Nolin Lake. Visit his website at amazon.com/author/markheinzbooks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.