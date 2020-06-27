It’s been a little bit since I’ve provided a legislative update for the 18th District. During the past few months, I have been working diligently to help our local community behind the scenes on issues that have come up during the COVID-19 pandemic. With the increased cases in Grayson and Hardin Counties, I didn’t feel it was the right time to share legislative updates from this past session. Instead, it has been the time to serve one another and to provide resources for those who need help. One of the biggest issues that I’ve been trying to help with over the past few months has been unemployment insurance benefits.
Helping the people of the 18th District navigate state government is one of my favorite parts of being a legislator. While the Kentucky Constitution does not grant legislators any direct authority over an executive branch program, I am often able to help cut the red tape and connect a constituent to the right person or program. In my short time in the legislature, I’ve been honored to connect folks from this district with administrators in just about all of the cabinets. Not everyone can always get what they wanted, but at least we are able to get an answer on the issue.
However, over the past three months, our Legislative Research Commission Constituent Services team and the staff at the Unemployment Insurance offices has weighed heavily on my heart. I have received hundreds of phone calls, emails, Facebook messages, and texts from constituents sharing how our state’s unemployment insurance (UI) program has never reached back out to them after they tried to contact them. And they are not alone as more than 50,000 Kentuckians have been waiting as long as three months for some kind of communication about their claims. Many tell me that I am the only real person they have talked to, and they are frustrated and feel forgotten. This is a widespread problem affecting people in every corner of the state
I feel I have an obligation to call into question why our unemployment insurance program is not effectively helping the very people it exists to serve. I understand that the system in place when the state shut down in March was designed to help the historically few people who were unemployed. But, if the state’s economy is shut down, the Commonwealth must ensure that our unemployment insurance program is prepared for the consequences.
Last week, people gathered at the Capitol to protest the fact that they still had not received unemployment benefits. The day of the protest an unpublicized, quickly planned pop-up office was opened onsite to help process UI claims. When word of this got out, people began arriving to get in a line that eventually stretched around the back of the Capitol and into a residential neighborhood. Many were helped in as little as 10 minutes, most after waiting months. Some were turned away when the office closed at the end of the day. The next day, people began arriving at 3 a.m. and the line grew even longer. This continued through the end of the week, with people traveling to Frankfort from across the state, driving as much as three and four hours. Many were forced to bring their children, and stood for hours.
Late last week, the Governor told reporters that he is considering opening additional regional offices similar to the Frankfort pop-up, and that more information will be coming out in the next few days. I hope they do, and I also believe they can improve on how those pop-ups operate. Until then, we will continue to work on these claims, trying to find a way to help people get the money they deserve to pay for things they need in this time of need.
If you are waiting for unemployment benefits, please continue reaching out to me, and I will do my best to get you in touch with someone who can help. Even though we are not in session at this time, I still want to hear from you regarding concerns about unemployment or other issues. I can be reached through the toll-free message line at 1-800-372-7181 or here at home. You can also contact me via e-mail at Samara.Heavrin@lrc.ky.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.