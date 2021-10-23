We’re cooking up the zeros, we’ve been doing all the sums.
The judgement of this court is — we need more guns.
— “Guns” by Coldplay — Chris Martin, Guy Berryman, Jonathan Buckland, William Champion
It was well after midnight in September 1985. I sat on a public bench in Esslingen (then West) Germany, just beyond the glow of streetlights. I had a bellyful of beer, but I wasn’t yet ready to return to my barracks. After four long years in the Army (more than half of it overseas), I’d be discharged soon. I didn’t know what I’d do as a civilian. Somewhere in the darkness, I hoped I’d find my future.
The sound of a woman screaming suddenly shattered the stillness. I saw four men walking toward me. One of them held a young woman in a headlock. Every so often he punched her in the face, and she screamed.
The men wore black leather jackets and heavy jackboots. They appeared to be members of a motorcycle club. I couldn’t see the woman very well, but every time she screamed, it pierced me to the heart.
I felt like I should help the woman. But naturally, I had some reservations. I tried hard to convince myself that I should mind my own business. Maybe the woman had wronged them and deserved to be beaten. (But what woman really deserves to be beaten?) Maybe this and maybe that — I tried to find a reason not to help her. Ultimately I knew that if I sat there and did nothing, I’d regret it the rest of my life.
A mysterious power came over me and lifted me onto my feet. I took a few steps toward the men and the woman, and said commandingly: “Let her go.”
They stopped in their tracks under a streetlight. The man who held the woman in a headlock cussed me out loudly in German. I did my very best Clint Eastwood imitation and repeated: “Let her go.”
The man grumbled a bit, then he sort of shrugged, and then he released the woman from the headlock. She looked at me briefly. I saw her face quite clearly under the streetlight. Her face showed surprise, disbelief, gratitude, and a warning all at once. Then she ran back in the opposite direction.
The four men started walking towards me. I saw everything then in slow motion. I imagined how I’d take them out, starting with the guy who’d cussed me. I knew I could nail two of them, at least. Filled with adrenaline, I was practically fearless.
But as they drew nearer, I perceived no immediate threat. They passed harmlessly by me, two on each side. I stood frozen for a few minutes that seemed like an hour, until the sound of their jackboots faded into nothing.
When I turned to go back to the bench, I discovered that my legs had turned to jelly. I barely made it back to the bench. I sat there for an hour or so, until I was strong enough to walk.
I never saw combat in the Army. Rescuing that woman was the bravest, most heroic thing I have ever done. I’ve sometimes wondered: Would I do it again? Would I try to rescue a woman from four biker dudes here in America?
The answer, unfortunately, is ‘No, I probably would not.’ Because here in America, the bikers most likely would have guns.
Indeed, I was stationed in Germany for 27 months, and I never once went home on leave. I spent all my leave time traveling in Europe. I visited Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, England twice, the Netherlands twice, and France more times than I can remember. I had a French girlfriend in Lyon.
I always traveled alone. Day or night, I was never afraid to be alone on the streets of any European city because I knew those countries had strict gun laws. It was highly unlikely that anybody would be packing.
Here in America, I can’t go grocery shopping without seeing people toting guns. During a recent trip to our local Walmart, I saw a tall young man in Western wear—cowboy boots and cowboy hat—packing a large pistol in a holster on his hip. He wasn’t pushing a grocery cart; he didn’t appear to be shopping. He stalked up and down the aisles without looking sideways at the items on the shelves.
Was I scared? Not in the least. But still I felt compelled to check the guy out. In August 2019, a 21-year-old gunman shot and killed 23 people and injured 23 others at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas.
I recently saw an attractive young woman in the Walmart parking lot. She packed a holstered semi-automatic handgun on her hip. I politely asked her, “Are you going in Walmart with that gun?”
She seemed taken aback by my question, but finally she replied, “Yes.”
Ever so politely, I inquired further: “I respect your rights and all, but may I please ask, Why? Why do you want to wear a gun in Walmart?”
Again, she was slow to answer. Finally she replied, “Because I have kids.”
Her answer didn’t make sense. She had no children with her—just a young man who seemed somewhat embarrassed. The woman walked away before I could question her further.
(I wonder if a holstered handgun is becoming a redneck fashion statement — “the perfect accessory item for your Western wear and casual camo.”)
Early last year, Grayson County magistrates unanimously voted to approve Grayson County as a Second Amendment Sanctuary county. K105’s news director Ken Howlett reported, “Judge-Executive Kevin Henderson and Commonwealth Attorney Rick Hardin were sure to note that the passage of the resolution does not indicate guns may be carried in schools, courthouses, airplanes or anywhere else firearms are expressly prohibited....
“The resolution is largely ceremonial, as it does not supersede state or federal law, or alter any existing gun laws....”
WTVQ’s Steve Rogers reported (6/28/2021), “Lawmaker wants state to be ‘Second Amendment Sanctuary.’ ”
“Although experts say the measures are mostly symbolic and have questionable legal standing, Kentucky could become the latest so-called Second Amendment Sanctuary state if legislation pre-filed by Rep. Josh Bray is approved during the 2022 Regular Session.
“The measure, BR 171, bars state and local law enforcement from enforcing federal restrictions on the constitutional right to bear arms.
“Bray’s proposal would further strengthen the statewide movement. The fiscal courts in 113 of 120 [Kentucky] counties and six cities have approved similar language.”
In a story by The Washington Post (4/26/2019), Matthew Lacombe reported, “The GOP...is more committed to the NRA’s gun rights agenda than ever. It’s nearly impossible to enact meaningful gun control laws or regulations — even after several of the deadliest mass shootings in U.S. history....”
It seems inconsistent that (Republican) magistrates, judges, and police won’t allow guns in the courthouse where they work — but they’re okay with guns in Walmart? Don’t we deserve the same basic protection from gun violence that they do?
Mark Heinz lives at Nolin Lake. Visit his website at amazon.com/author/markheinzbooks.
