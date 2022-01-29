To my dear friends,
While our third legislative week was short, it was most certainly productive. I want to give you a brief update on the previous week’s legislation.
Children are the Commonwealth’s most precious asset. Investing in them today makes for a healthier, stronger, more economically sound commonwealth and the legislative measures introduced last week underscored their importance. Six meaningful bills were voted on and passed from the Senate Chamber, primarily on education and healthcare.
The following is an overview of bills passed by the Senate last week, which are now on their way to the state House for consideration:
Senate Bill 9 (SB 9) systematically improves the quality and delivery of reading instruction to K-3 students across the state, by implementing supports, interventions and creating a streamlined curriculum-based foundation in phonics, vocabulary, and comprehension. SB 9 also requires reading-specific developmental training for all K-3 teachers.
Senate Bill 11 (SB 11) modernizes and strengthens oversight and care for residents in assisted living communities by transitioning these services from a certification model to a licensure model within the Cabinet for Health and Family Services. This bill brings assisted living communities like nursing homes under the Office of the Inspector General in CHFS, improving regulatory oversight on par with other states.
Senate Bill 55 (SB 55) gives first responders a clearer indication of where stroke victims should be transported. The bill adds a fourth level of certification called ‘thrombectomy-capable’ for hospitals equipped to care for Stroke patients. Kentucky currently has three levels of identified care: acute, primary, and comprehensive. SB 55 would add thrombectomy-capable as another, signifying the capability of handling blood clots.
Senate Bill 56 (SB 56) aims to save lives by making federally approved ‘opioid antagonist’ drugs more widely available to the public. An opioid antagonist is a drug that can rapidly reverse a drug overdose and is currently only available to first responders.
Senate Concurrent Resolution 20 (SCR 20), which establishes a legislative task force to study the operations, structure, and administration of programs within CHFS. The resolution articulates the function, scope, and values of CHFS.
Senate Bill 43 (SB43) would begin the process of restructuring and refocusing legislative committees relative to the scope of the Cabinet for Health and Family Services (CHFS), such as families and children and public assistance. It repeals language concerning the existing Medicaid Oversight and Advisory Board and the Child Welfare Oversight and Advisory Board ahead of a revamping of existing standing committees on health and welfare. SB 43 has a delayed effective date of January 1, 2023.
In addition, last week was National Child Advocacy week, during which Senate Majority Caucus Chair Julie Raque-Adams filed priority legislation to tackle the issue of child abuse and neglect across the commonwealth. The commonwealth ranks 50th in the nation in response to child abuse and neglect, and this bill aims to address those issues. That statistic is horrific, and following strong attention during the first few weeks of the session to strengthen education, keep students in school, and improve health care, it is imperative for the General Assembly to put measures in place to protect the most vulnerable residents in our state. Above all else, this is legislation that should bridge party lines in order to help our children and those who work to protect them. Expect more attention on this priority bill, Senate Bill (SB) 8, in the days ahead.
While the Governor took no action on the senate maps, allowing it to become law, he unfortunately vetoed both the House and Congressional maps. The Senate acted expeditiously to override the veto.
I’m excited about the significant changes in policies we are able to enact to better the education and health of our residents. It’s an honor to represent you.
As always, I am here in the Commonwealth’s Capitol fighting for the values that we all hold so near and dear. In a place where we don’t always find common sense, I will continue to be a voice of reason. Rural communities across our great state remain at the forefront of my mind. If you have any questions or concerns, please don’t hesitate to reach out to me or my staff.
Sen. Stephen Meredith (R-Leitchfield) represents the 5th Senate District, which includes Breckinridge, Butler, Grayson, Ohio and Meade counties. He serves as chair of the Budget Review Subcommittee on Human Resources and vice-chair of the Senate Standing Committees on Health and Welfare and Veterans, Military Affairs, and Public Protection. Sen. Meredith also serves as co-chair of the Government Contract Review Committee and Medicaid Oversight and Advisory Committee. Finally, he is a member of the Senate Standing Committees on Education and Appropriations and Revenue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.