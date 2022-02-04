To my dear friends in the 5th district,
We have officially crossed the one-quarter mark of the 60-day 2022 Regular Session, and I have a few high points I’d like to share with you.
First, on Monday, Jan. 24, lawmakers welcomed The Taipei Economic and Cultural Office from Atlanta. The delegation joined the Senate on the floor and was honored for its generous $100,000 donation to aid victims of the horrific storms in western Kentucky. During the visit, we thanked our friends for the generous donation while stressing the importance of our economic and cultural ties with Taiwan. As Taiwan was there for us in our time of need, it is imperative that we continue our support for them as they face an increasingly hostile communist China.
On Tuesday, we received a visit from U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell who provided an update from Washington and encouraged legislative efforts this session. McConnell spoke to members of both chambers and took time to survey the damage that decimated parts of western Kentucky.
The previous legislative week was particularly busy but successful for me as I had two very important pieces of legislation that I sponsored pass the Senate.
Senate Bill (SB) 45 aims to bring efficiencies to the Medicaid program by limiting the number of managed care organization contracts accepted by the state. This bill will alleviate some of the burdens our health care providers experience with the tedious process and minutia of working with up to six different Medicaid providers by limiting the total to only three, ultimately cutting administrative costs and passing the savings on to Kentuckians, especially those in more rural areas.
As you may be aware, before running for office, I spent 40 years serving as a chief financial officer, a chief executive officer, and a regional administrator for hospitals in Kentucky and Illinois. Patient advocacy has been a lifelong passion of mine, and I was happy to see this legislation sent to the house for consideration.
My second piece of legislation was SB 46, which prohibits state contracts from being awarded to a business if a bidder or contractor was awarded the same or similar contract within the past five years that was procured by using an executive agency lobbyist convicted of a crime related to the contract. It would further prevent any employee associated with an agency from participating in procuring a contract for one year after termination if the contract relates to their previous employment. It is no secret that Frankfort has a long history of being known for corruption, and while this bill will not totally address all of these issues, it is a step in the right direction.
I would like to share with you a few more notable pieces of legislation that we passed this week.
SB 88 establishes the framework for what a special session would look like if initiated by the General Assembly. Currently, only the governor can call a special session, as the Kentucky Constitution outlines. In last year’s session, the passing of House Bill 4 guaranteed that a constitutional amendment will be placed on the next general election ballot for voters to determine if you would like the General Assembly to call a special session of its own accord. You will recall that last year, legislators were unable to respond to your pleas for relief from arbitrary closures negatively impacting your families, businesses, church attendance, and overall livelihood. Kentucky is currently one of only 14 states in the nation that does not allow the legislative branch to call a special session. In the interest of being responsive to constituents’ needs, I encourage your support of the constitutional amendment that will be on the ballot this fall.
The Senate received SB 100 back from the House on Thursday. This bill is a direct result of the limits put in place by the governor during the pandemic that refused residents in assisted-living facilities, long-term care facilities, and mental health hospitals nearing the end of their life a visit from a “compassionate caregiver.” A compassionate caregiver could be a family member, legal guardian, outside caregiver, friend, or volunteer allowed at a resident’s bedside. The bill extends the original provision put in place by lawmakers during the recent special session. Prior to action by the Kentucky General Assembly, reports detailed heart-wrenching stories of elderly residents passing away alone, separated from those who made their lives meaningful. SB 100 considers the holistic well-being of those in their last days by giving equal attention to social, emotional, and spiritual needs.
As always, I am here in our capitol advocating for the best interest of our commonwealth’s rural communities. I am truly blessed to have the opportunity to serve as your senator and voice in Frankfort. Please, if you have any questions or concerns, feel free to reach out.
Sincerely,
Steve Meredith
Sen. Stephen Meredith (R-Leitchfield) represents the 5th Senate District, which includes Breckinridge, Butler, Grayson, Ohio, and Meade counties. He serves as chair of the Budget Review Subcommittee on Human Resources and vice-chair of the Senate Standing Committees on Health and Welfare and Veterans, Military Affairs, and Public Protection. Sen. Meredith also serves as co-chair of the Government Contract Review Committee and Medicaid Oversight and Advisory Committee. Finally, he is a member of the Senate Standing Committees on Education and Appropriations and Revenue.
