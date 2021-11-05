Editor’s Note: This legislative update was submitted on Oct. 29.
With less than 75 days until the 2022 legislative session, legislators were hard at work last week attending committee meetings, hearing legislative proposals, reports, and insight from stakeholders from around the state. As the holidays approach, the next month is pivotal for many of the proposals we will be considering during the 2022 Regular Session.
School Funding Task Force: As part of the ongoing conversation on per student education funding, members heard a presentation from the Kentucky Department of Education on the transfer of funds to follow a student moving to a new school district. There are many issues with how the state currently determines school funding, which is generally calculated by the total number of days a student is in the classroom divided by the total number of days in the school year. The task force discussed what the transition from average daily attendance to average daily membership would look like for school districts. Average daily membership is an enrollment count and we heard in testimony that it could bring more predictability and budget stability to districts.
1915c Home and Community Services: This is a Medicaid waiver that provides some flexibility for those who are eligible for program services but would prefer to get long-term care services and supports in their home or community, rather than in an institutional setting. This type of care is often more effective, less expensive, and more compassionate. Task Force members heard testimony from parents who expressed why the waiver needs to continue, so their children can participate in the community. While they meet the needs of many with disabilities, they shared the barrier to care for those with behavioral challenges. Legislators on the panel also discussed potential legislation that would serve as a ‘bill of rights’ for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. The task force additionally received recommendations for changes to waiver services reimbursement rates from the state and providers.
IJC on Local Government: Legislators discussed the annual report of Special Purpose Government Entities, which typically serve limited functions on the local government level — for example water or sewer districts, tourism agencies, and public transportation. These entities receive public dollars and fees to provide these services, so we must ensure they do so as efficiently and effectively as possible. Additionally, members heard from the Kentucky League of Cities, the Kentucky Association of Counties, and members of the Louisville and Lexington chambers of commerce about their support for a constitution amendment that would allow the legislature to consider changes to local tax policy. According to the local agencies, the 130-year-old Kentucky Constitution does not provide enough flexibility to modernize their local taxes to grow their economies and deliver services to residents.
IJC on State Government: Members of State Government met to discuss the state employee health insurance plan for 2022 and legislation relating to death benefits for first responders. The Department of Employee Insurance shared with the members that 292,732 members are actively participating in the health insurance plan, while 177,897 members are participating retirees under age 65. The plan costs the state $1.9 million annually. The committee also discussed BR 430, a pre-filed bill that would expand eligibility for death-related benefits for first responders to those who have died of COVID-19 or complications caused by the virus.
Severe Mental Illness Task Force: Discussions centered on the treatment of mental illnesses, including common medications used for severe mental illness, specifically the impact of not taking medication correctly and barriers to medication use. Members also heard from the first judge to use a new law that allows those ordered by a court to participate in an evidence based treatment program for mental illness to do so through an assisted outpatient treatment, rather than living in an institution. Dubbed “Tim’s Law,” the legislature has been praised for passing this piece of legislation, which created more avenues for helping someone with serious mental illness.
IJC on Veterans, Military Affairs and Public Protection: We have been dubbed the most pro-life legislature in our state’s history, and I am proud of the work we are doing to preserve life before birth, as well as our efforts to protect our most vulnerable children and adults. This month, committee members heard a preview on a pro-life measure that addresses chemical abortions, disposal of fetal remains, public funding of abortion, and parental consent. Members also heard about a bill that would make emergency dispatchers eligible for mental health care that is available to other first responders who suffer from trauma and post-traumatic stress due to their positions.
Commission on Race and Access to Opportunity: Members met this week to discuss updates from the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce, as they wrap up their task force findings from a racial inequality study. Additionally, members of the committee heard from the Prichard Committee for Academic Excellence about potential solutions to what they have identified as disparities in education.
IJC on Economic Development and Workforce Investment: Committee members heard presentations from the Economic Development and Workforce Investment Cabinet on barriers faced in the workforce, and detailed programs aimed at increasing professional success. The Kentucky Chamber presented their 2021 workforce report emphasizing the urgency of building a strong workforce to meet the needs of our economy. Last, members heard a presentation on one of Kentucky’s emerging industries, cryptocurrency mining. Earlier this year, we passed legislation that makes Kentucky particularly attractive to cryptocurrency companies and today we are positioned as one of the leading states in the nation.
IJC on Licensing and Occupations: This month’s agenda included presentations on welding safety and bourbon distilleries — two very different topics that reflect the variety of issues our state deals with as we both grow our economy and preserve our heritage.
IJC on Tourism, Small Business, Information and Technology: Tourism’s role in our economy was front and center at this month’s meeting. Members discussed short-term rental options like Airbnb and VRBO, hearing from stakeholders about issues collecting taxes and other regulatory issues. Lawmakers also heard from Kentucky Association of Convention and Visitors Bureaus and representatives of the restaurant and retail industries. Each shared challenges their individual industries are facing, but the common thread was that Kentucky’s service industry is struggling to find employees and facing shortages.
