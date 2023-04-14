Some success stories write themselves. Others unfold through a series of opportunities and choices.
Matthew Davis was typical of many of his GCHS classmates. He wasn’t certain of the path he wanted once he graduated but quickly saw that, by taking advantage of opportunities at the Grayson County Technology Center, he could set himself up for multiple successes at an early age.
Thanks to a chance hallway conversation with Technology Center Director Matt Hayes, Davis gravitated toward the machining pathway. He liked the hands-on aspects and realized his math skills would be an asset.
When he graduated from Grayson County High School in 2021, he left with a full-time job, thanks to co-op and internship opportunities, and NIMS Industry Certification. He also left with college credit from dual credit classes and articulation, along with KEES and full Work Ready scholarships to pay for college. Combined, Davis knew that at just 18, he would always have a skill that would put him in demand in the workforce.
Currently employed at Mid-Park Highway (formerly SST) as a CNC Machinist/Tool and Die Technician, he received his Associate Degree in Machining from ECTC in December, earned while working full-time.
Davis took full advantage of the unique opportunities GCTC offers. By his junior year at GCHS, he had passed NIMS certification, testing which demonstrates machining skills.
He was also participating in the school’s first-year job shadowing program with Mid-Park. Having already built a relationship with the company, he continued to co-op there during his senior year.
By his high school graduation, he had completed enough dual credit classes and earned articulation that allowed him to enter ECTC with 35 hours of credit.
While not all students would want that kind of course load, Davis said, “I can take it in high school. I’m going to have to take it in college so I may as well try a little harder and not have to take it there.”
Adding those credits to his scholarships, Davis graduated with his degree “half-done and paid for. Now I have both the degree and experience to go with it.”
Davis credits his teachers and classes at the Tech Center but calls the job shadow and co-op experience “vital to really advance yourself. As far as being in the real world, the co-op is going to teach you a lot. And you get paid for it.”
Machining teacher Michael Critchelow is amazed at the opportunities that students have today.
“These opportunities weren’t here for me as a student just a short time ago,” he said. “I worked full time to pay tuition bills to go to school, and had KEES, but Work Ready wasn’t around then. Now students have dual credit options, articulation, NIMS certification, all on top of the job shadowing and co-op experiences.”
He calls both the machining program and Davis unique in that “there’s not another opportunity that GCHS or the Tech Center offers quite like this. He took advantage of it all and checked every box.”
Davis also appreciates the opportunity he had to work for Elite Welding & Industrial Service. There for nearly a year, he “learned a lot” and gained a unique perspective on both the industry and his own goals, while still early in his career.
“He was a curious graduate that didn’t want to miss an opportunity and not see something, so he tested the waters to gain more opportunity and experience,” said Critchelow.
Now, not even two years after his high school graduation, he has two years of work experience, plus earned a degree, all while working 40-hour — and often more — work weeks.
While he’s enjoyed the success of his decisions, Davis acknowledges that it can be a challenge for students to know what they want to pursue after school.
“They don’t want to get ‘locked’ into a path that they may change their minds about later,” he said while noting that having a strong base of options can increase opportunities to explore, even in other fields.
And though he doesn’t know if machining is his own end goal career-wise, with the base knowledge he has, combined with his degree and years of experience, his options are unlimited.
He encourages his soon-to-be peers to “pay attention because you’ll be working every day before you know it.”
At just 20, he’s a debt-free college grad in a high-wage, high-demand position. His path may not be set for life, but he’s “off to a good start,” and will always have opportunities before him.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.