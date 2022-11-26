Orvil LeRoy Whittle, 92, of Leitchfield, Kentucky, passed away Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, at Baptist Health Hardin in Elizabethtown, Kentucky.
He was born on July 17, 1930, in Edmonson County, Kentucky, the son of the late Marshall and Bessie Neagle Whittle.
He is survived by his daughters, Dianna Sheehan, of Bee Springs, Kentucky, and Sherry Smith (John), of Murfreesboro, Tennessee.
Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Lillian Bernice Whittle; son, Stephen D. Whittle; and a son-in-law, Steven Smith.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Bro. Buddy Brooks will be officiating. Burial will be in the Rocky Hill Cemetery in Smiths Grove, KY.
Visitation was at the Dermitt Funeral Home from noon. to 7 p.m. on Friday and will also be from 10 a.m. Saturday until time of services.
