Outgoing Leitchfield Mayor Rick Embry and three city council members were recognized for their years of service to Leitchfield on Monday night.
Mayor Embry presented certificates of appreciation to outgoing council members Margie Decker (whom served from January 2015 through December 2022), Jessica Embry (whom served from January 2020 through December 2022), and Carl “Moon” Smith (whom has served the city for decades in various capacities, including on the city council, Leitchfield Utilities Commission, and Leitchfield Fire Department) during Monday’s city council meeting, the last of the year.
Following these presentations, Leitchfield City Councilman Raymond “Tooty” Cottrell presented a plaque to Mayor Embry in recognition of his service, not only as mayor (January 2019 through December 2022) but as a member of the Leitchfield City Council (January 1978 through December 1981 and January 2017 through December 2018), Utilities Commission (January 1982 through May 1988), and Leitchfield Fire Department.
“I first ran for city council when I was 26 years old and got elected; (I) ran twice for mayor, lost once by 10 votes and one by 26 votes,” said Mayor Embry. “I put it off a long time to become mayor, and I just count it an honor to have served as mayor.”
The mayor praised the city’s staff for working alongside him, as well as the city council members who helped bring his vision of change to fruition, specifically the establishment of Leitchfield Code Enforcement, the East Main Markets, and the sale of the Alexander Hotel and Alice Theater.
“It’s been a pleasure being the mayor of Leitchfield,” Mayor Embry said. “...I just have counted it an honor to serve this body of people here, the department heads, and the community, as well.”
He said he has been humbled by the experience of being mayor and wishes Mayor-elect Harold Miller and the incoming city council members well. Filling the six Leitchfield City Council seats for two-year terms beginning in January will be returning members Cottrell, Billy Dallas, and Clayton Miller, as well as newcomers Dennie Fentress, Jeanna Carnes, and Terri Haycraft.
“I wish Harold Miller and the new members of the new city council...the best of wishes,” he said. “...If they’re successful, I’m successful by living in this community, and I just pray every night that they’ll do a good job.”
Leitchfield Police Chief David Riley then expressed his appreciation to the mayor and city council for their “unending support” of the Leitchfield Police Department.
“You guys have been a tremendous support for us, and always worked with us and stood by us,” he said.
Leitchfield City Clerk Lori Woosley echoed Riley’s sentiment and expressed her appreciation for the good relationship with Leitchfield’s elected officials.
“Mayor, you’re going to be missed,” she said. “Moon, Margie, Jessica, all of you are going to be missed. We’re looking forward to a new year.”
Smith said he wanted to thank his fellow city council members for their working relationship.
Decker said she enjoyed working with city officials, and feels some sadness leaving behind her role on the city council, but takes pride in the work she accomplished.
“There’s times you have to move on and let younger people come in,” she said.
Jessica Embry said the opportunity to serve on the city council has been “amazing.”
“I’ve learned so much, and I’m thankful for everyone that works for the city,” she said. “I hope to be back. I hope this isn’t my last time here with you all.”
In other business, the city council voted to increase Leitchfield Code Enforcement Board members’ pay from $50 per meeting (or $16.67 per month) to $100 per month for the board chair and $50 per month for regular members effective January 2023. This is the same rate as that of the Leitchfield Board of Adjustments.
Mayor Embry also recommended the city council increase the annual pay of the Leitchfield Mayor by $5,000 to $35,000 effective July 1, 2023; however, the majority of the city council members did not support the raise, so no action was taken on this matter.
