Oval Barnnett Smith, Jr., age 75, of Leitchfield, Kentucky, passed away Monday, Nov. 14, 2022 in Louisville, Kentucky.
He was born on March 21, 1947 in Millwood, Kentucky, the son of the late Oval B. Smith, Sr. and Jerlean Lacefield Smith.
He is survived by his wife of 21 years, Beverly Parks Smith, of Leitchfield; his children, John B. Smith, of Grayson County, James Oval Smith, of Leitchfield, and Beverly K. Rackley (Shane), of Caneyville; and his step-children, Chris Embry (Baillie), of Caneyville, Taeh Decker (Carey), of Caneyville, and Candace Noelle Winchell, of Leitchfield.
Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by his ex-wife, Mary J. Smith, and step-daughter, ShyAnne Embry.
Funeral services were at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 18, 2022 at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield with Bro. Roy Smith officiating. Burial was in the Welches Creek Cemetery.
Visitation was at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday and from 9 a.m. Friday until time of services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.