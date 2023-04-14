The Grayson County Sheriff’s Office on Monday introduced Deputy Caleb Owens as the new School Resource Officer for Caneyville Elementary School.
Owens has been in law enforcement for about four years, and he and his wife, Rachel, have an 8-year-old, a 6-year-old, and twin 4-year-olds.
Caleb Owens enjoys playing sports and anything outdoors.
“This position has been in the works since school began,” said Grayson County Sheriff Norman Chaffins. “As someone that currently has one child in the school system and has had three graduate from GCHS, I understand the importance of having an SRO in each school; however, more importantly, is having a deputy that loves kids and wants to be there, not just a warm body. Rest assured, your children are in excellent hands with Dpty. Owens standing watch, and there is no doubt in my mind that he will be a great role model for your kiddos!”
