Owensboro Health Foundation this month announced a new medical school scholarship for students in Grayson County.
The award is made possible through a partnership with Owensboro Health, Inc. and the Grayson County Healthcare Foundation.
Through the gift of an anonymous donor, one student may receive a scholarship award of up to $200,000 to pay for medical school expenses. After graduation and medical residency, the student should successfully enter into an Owensboro Health primary care, family medicine or internal medicine practice in Grayson county.
“We are facing a growing shortage of primary care physicians in the U.S. Our rural communities face an even greater challenge. At Owensboro Health Foundation, one of our pillars of support revolves around educating the healthcare workforce,” Owensboro Health Foundation Director Tracy Naylor said. “This scholarship opportunity is a perfect marriage of meeting the health and wellness needs of the communities we serve by helping a future physician obtain their education with as little debt as possible and return home to care for those who supported them in their formative years. Thanks to the generosity and vision of a donor, we are able to partner with those rooted in Grayson County to award this scholarship and ultimately make a difference in the lives of countless members of this community.”
To be eligible for the scholarship, students must be college seniors at an accredited baccalaureate degree-granting institution, accepted to an accredited medical school, or currently enrolled full-time in an accredited medical school program. They must demonstrate personal motivation for excellence in character and academic achievement and showcase personal integrity, as exemplified by leadership, community involvement, and concern for others. Applicants must be a legal resident of Grayson County or completed high school while a legal resident of Grayson County and be willing to adhere to all other terms of the scholarship agreement as described in the Terms of the Grayson County Medical School Scholarship Agreement.
To apply, students can visit OwensboroHealth.org/GCMSS and complete the application form. Additionally, applicants must submit a personal statement describing their interest in the medical field and career plans, two letters of recommendation, and transcripts of grades. The deadline to apply is April 10.
In addition to residency, the field of medicine, and willingness to practice in Grayson County, applications will be evaluated on the following:
• Academic performance and achievement
• Intellectual, civic, and personal interests
• Demonstrated leadership, personal qualities, and reported character
• Unique life experiences that may contribute to a medical career
• Motivation for medicine
• Communication skills
For more information, or to contribute, contact Naylor at 270-688-2113 or Found@OwensboroHealth.org, or Brittany Clemons with the Grayson County Healthcare Foundation at 270-971-1738 or Brittany.Clemons@GCHealthcareFoundation.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.