Grayson County was held scoreless as Owensboro won 7-0 in a high school softball game on Tuesday, May 10.
Breaking open a scoreless game, Owensboro plated two runs in the bottom half of the fourth inning before stretching its lead in the home portion of the fifth inning with five runs to lead 7-0.
Brooklyn Keller earned the win in the circle for the Lady Devils. Keller pitched a one-hit shutout, recording seven strikeouts while allowing only one walk over seven innings.
Mallory Lindsey took the loss in the circle for the Lady Cougars. Lindsey surrendered seven runs on eight hits and one walk.
Kayla Tubb collected Grayson County’s lone hit in the shutout loss.
