Our Mamaw Pat (Patricia Lee Embry) was welcomed into heaven on Dec. 19, 2022 at Jewish Hospital located in Louisville, Kentucky.
She was born July 16, 1960 in Louisville, living to be 62 years old, the daughter of Flora Autry Hicks and the late Clifton Hicks.
Mamaw Pat was survived by her momma, Flora Hicks; two sons, Jeff Hicks (Jamie) and Roger Embry (Ashley); and her only daughter, Andrea Mudd (Daniel); accompanied by her dozen grandchildren, Destiny Myers (TJ), Andrew “Doodle,” Presley, Lily & Jackson Hicks, Cody Simpson, Mykynze “Monkey” & Braxton Embry, Matthew, Levi, Olivia & Riley Mudd; and one great-grandchild, Canaan Myers.
Our grandmother may have went home that day, but she passionately lived on by offering her organs for donation.
She was reunited with her father, Clifton Hicks; her son, Timmy hicks; her sister, Cindy McDaniel; and her nephew, Jonathan McDaniel, as well as many loved friends.
Mamaw couldn’t pass up a good deal. She enjoyed thrift shopping, yard saling, as well as being included in everything. She was a wonderful person. She cherished spending time with her children, grandchildren and her friends at Caney Creek apartments. She would never miss a ball game, concert, holidays or family turnouts. Mamaw was always well founded when you needed her the most. She was also attached to her little dog, Lola.
Our grandmother was a member of the White Ridge Church, being content with the Lord since 1989.
Patricia Embry will continue to live on through memories and is patiently waiting for all of her loved ones in Heaven.
Funeral services were at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022 at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield with Bro. Daniel Mudd officiating. Pat was laid to rest in the Rosine Cemetery next to her son, Timmy Hicks.
Visitation was at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday and from 9 a.m. Wednesday until time of services.
