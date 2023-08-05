Patricia Lynn Lindsey, age 72, of Leitchfield, Kentucky, passed away Monday, July 24, 2023 at Spring View Health and Rehab in Leitchfield, Kentucky.
She was born on Oct. 11, 1950 in Leitchfield, the daughter of the late Minor W. Messenger, Sr. and Ruby Woodcock Messenger.
She is survived by her children, Roger Woosley (Dana), of Irvington, and Sharon McCloud (Jerry), of Leitchfield.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Amanda Katherine Woosley, and her husbands, Randy Woosley and Dwayne Lindsey.
Cremation was chosen, and a memorial service will be held at a later date.
