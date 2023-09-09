Patricia Lynn Watkins Butler, age 72, of Leitchfield, passed away Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023, at Owensboro Health Twin Lakes Medical Center.
She was born Jan. 12, 1951, in Louisville, Kentucky to the late Charles “Sonny” and Mary Watson Watkins.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
She is survived by her husband, Jim Butler; one daughter, Rhonda Butler; and one son, Evan Butler (Hannah).
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. (CDT) Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, at the First CP Church, Leitchfield with Dr. Rob Truitt officiating. Burial followed in the Walnut Hill Cemetery.
Visitation was from 1 to 8 p.m. (CDT) Wednesday and after 9 a.m. (CDT) Thursday at the church.
