Patricia “Pat” Mae Franklin, 71, of Louisville, passed away Friday, July 21, 2023 at Elizabethtown Nursing and Rehabilitation.
She was born on July 14, 1952 in Louisville, the daughter of the late William Franklin and Shelly Burkhead Kahut.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. CST Saturday, July 29, 2023 at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Bro. Jimmy Douthitt will be officiating. Burial will be in the Mt. Hebron Cemetery.
Visitation was at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. CST on Friday and will also be from 9 a.m. Saturday until time of services.
