Patsy Rose Henderson, age 66, of Union Star, Kentucky, passed away Friday, May 20, 2022 at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown, Kentucky.
She was born on Jan. 23, 1956 in Louisville, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Farris and Lena Rock Gaw.
She is survived by her husband, Timmy Henderson, of Union Star, and a daughter, Sheila Higgs, of Grayson County.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Funeral services were at 3 p.m. Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. In keeping with her wishes, cremation followed.
Visitation was at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 10 a.m. Tuesday until time of services.
