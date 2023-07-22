Paul Newton, age 81, of Elizabethtown, Kentucky, passed away Saturday, July 15, 2023 at his home.
He was born on Sept. 13, 1941 in Leitchfield, Kentucky, the son of the late Everett and Myrtle Heath Newton.
He is survived by two sons, Keith and Kevin Newton, both of Elizabethtown.
He was preceded in death by his parents
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Burial will be in the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Central.
Visitation will be at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday and from 9 a.m. Tuesday until time of services.
