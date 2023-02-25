Paula Gaye Bratcher Sims, age 69, of Leitchfield, passed away Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023 at Owensboro Health-Twin Lakes.
She was born Dec. 17, 1953, in Elizabethtown, to Pauline Johnson Bratcher and the late Fordney Eugene Bratcher.
She was preceded in death by her father.
Paula is survived by her husband, Elvis Sims; a son, Barry (Jen) Wilkerson; and her mother, Pauline Bratcher.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, at Clarkson Church of Christ with Barry Wilkerson officiating. Burial followed in the Leitchfield Memory Gardens.
Visitation was after 10 a.m. Tuesday at the church.
