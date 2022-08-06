Paulette Elaine Phillips, age 60, of Leitchfield, passed away Tuesday, July 26, 2022 at Spring View Nursing and Rehab.
She was born Nov. 30, 1961 in Joliet, Illinois to the late William Paul Phillips, Sr. and Aline Margie Clark Phillips.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
She is survived by two daughters, Talia (Chris) Martin and Candice Phillips, and a son, Tyler (Dana) Darnell.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Friday, July 29, 2022 at Watkins-Oller Funeral Home with Bro. Curtis Decker officiating. Burial followed in Leitchfield Memorial Gardens
Visitation was after 10 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.
