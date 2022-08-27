Pauline Mae Cary Hampton, aged 91, of Conway, Arkansas, entered heaven’s gates, from home, Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022. Born Sept. 17, 1930, in Hopkinsville, Kentucky, she resided in Hopkinsville, Lexington, and Big Clifty before spending the last eight years of life in Conway, Arkansas.
Pauline was a Christian currently holding dual memberships at Clarkson Baptist Church in Clarkson, Kentucky, and at Salem United Methodist Church in Conway, Arkansas. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother to whom everyone referred simply as Ma. Pauline retired from General Electric working at a headlamp plant in Lexington for many years.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Orson and Hazel Reynolds Cary; her husband, William Petrie Hampton; sons, William “Pete” Jr. and Paul Eugene Hampton; two brothers, Edward “Bo” Cary and William Ross Cary; a sister, Elizabeth “Bea” Cary Lockhart; and a newborn grandson, Roy Hampton.
Pauline is survived by her children, Pete’s wife, Kathy; Paul’s wife, Phyllis, both of Big Clifty, Kentucky; Charlotte Jones and her husband, Larry, Conway, Arkansas; Phillip and his wife, Karen, of Lexington, Kentucky; and her sister, Zorayda Louise Cary Alder, of Hopkinsville, Kentucky. Pauline is also survived by her great-granddaughter, Gabby Young Burden and her wife, Brooke Hildebrandt, with whom she shared a special parent-like relationship. She had eight grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, and seven great-great-grandchildren.
Pauline and William had a knack for “adopting orphans” who immediately became members of the family. It is unknown how many lives of young people they influenced by just loving them and including them as part of a family. Her favorite way to spend a day was surrounded by family, music of all kinds and good southern food. She loved country music best of all and hoped to make it to the 100th anniversary show of the Grand Ole’ Opry. She fed everyone whom walked into her home, probably too much. Her last years were spent watching hummingbirds, smelling flowers, hugging children and with dog JoJo Jones on her lap.
Services were Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, at Rogers-Oller Funeral home in Clarkson, Kentucky, with interment at Clarkson Cemetery and the Rev. Art Hatfield officiating.
The family wishes to thank Arkansas Hospice for the loving care Pauline received from home in the last months of her life.
