Peggy L. VanMeter, 85, of Leitchfield, Kentucky, entered eternal rest Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022.
She was born in LaRue County, Kentucky, on Nov. 29, 1937, the daughter of the late Clyde Estill and Edna Meredith Hazelwood. She was united in marriage to Floyd J. VanMeter on June 4, 1955, and shared her life with him for 45 years, prior to his death on Aug. 17, 2000.
She is survived by her daughter, Kathy Hester (Charles), of Shepherdville, Kentucky.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Floyd James VanMeter, and a daughter, Enisa Katy Burnett.
Funeral services were at 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield with Bro. Jerry Weedman and Bro. Paul Strange officiating. Burial was in the Mulberry Flats Cemetery.
Visitation was at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday and from 10 a.m. Thursday until time of services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.