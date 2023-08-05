Pendleton Loyd Decker, age 53, of Leitchfield, Kentucky, passed away Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at Bowling Green Medical Center.
He was born on Feb. 5, 1970 in Kansas, the son of the late Loyd and Sandra Judson Decker.
He is survived by his loving long-time companion, Debra Decker, and his sons, Luke Decker (Rachel McMahan) and Cole Decker (Tracie Perez).
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral services were at 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023 at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield with Bro. Arland Benningfield officiating. Burial was in the Decker Family Cemetery on Grant Road in Leitchfield.
Visitation was at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday and from 9 a.m. Thursday until time of services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.